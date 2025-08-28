Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson Ignored; Virender Sehwag Names 3 Game Changers For Asia Cup 2025 Featuring Jasprit Bumrah

Asia Cup 2025: Team India would start hot favourites in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The Indian side would be led by Suryakumar Yadav and they would play their tournament opener against the UAE on September 10. But before that, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has picked the three players who could prove to be game-changers. It was surprising that he did not pick Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and also Shubman Gill as most may have reckoned these would have been the obvious choices. The flamboyant opener picked Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy as the three players who could change games during the tournament.

‘Bumrah is always a game-changer’

“I think Abhishek Sharma can be a game-changer. Bumrah is always a game-changer. Varun Chakravarthy, with his mystery bowling, was very effective in the Champions Trophy and in the T20 format as well. So, these are some game changers for India who can win matches on their own," Sehwag said on Sony Sports.

Sehwag's Match-Winners

To be honest, Sehwag may have got it right. Abhishek Sharma is someone who is devastating at the top of the order. He plays at a strike rate of 193, which is surreal. He also picked Jasprit Bumrah, that was no surprise. Bumrah is a proven match-winner and played an integral part in India's 2024 T20 WC triumph. The final choice of Sehwag is Varun Chakravarthy.