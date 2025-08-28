'Tum ho Kya, ki Tum Babar Azam...': Ex-Pakistan Star Basit Ali Slams Haris Rauf Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Ahead of the continental tournament, Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf asked Babar Azam to improve his T20 batting. Now, this has not gone down well with former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali. The former cricketer has launched a scathing attack on Rauf. Ali asked Rauf about his own credentials before speaking about Babar. Ali also asked if Rauf would have made a comment like this if Babar was still the captain of the side.

‘Unko dande se maarna chahiye’

“Mohammad Haris Babar Azam ke liye baat kare ki unko improvement ki zarurat hai. Unko dande se maarna chahiye. Tum ho kya, ki tum Babar Azam ke liye baat kar rahe ho. Babar Azam kaptaan hota toh, kya yeh bayaan deta woh?" Ali said on his YouTube channel.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan made many changes to their standard squad. The selectors did not include seniors Babar and Mohammed Rizwan in the squad as they were not in good form.

Can Pakistan Beat India?

Without a doubt, India will start overwhelming favourites in Dubai when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-profile game. Pakistan have not had the edge over India in recent times and they have not been playing good cricket and hence they would be under immense pressure. Salman Ali Agha would be leading the side and eyes would be on him to see how he carries the team forward.