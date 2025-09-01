Updated 1 September 2025 at 12:45 IST
Virat Kohli DITCHED by Ex-RCB Friend! AB De Villiers Picks Sachin Tendulkar, Includes Tainted Ex-Pakistan Bowler in His Top-5
It was surprising to see former RCB star and a dear friend of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers did not pick his RCB mate in his top-five.
It is no secret that AB De Villiers and Virat Kohli are dear friends. Both cricketers, probably the best of the generation, represented the Royal Challengers Bengaluru together where they formed a magical bond. The two loved each others company and that bond was evident when RCB clinched their maiden IPL crown this year. When RCB won the title, De Villiers watched the summit clash and then travelled with the team during their celebrations.
And hence, everyone expected him to pick Kohli in his Top-5. Unfortunately, De Villiers stunned us all by not picking him. Instead his Top-five featured world class players like Jacques Kallis, Andrew Flintoff, Mohammed Asif, Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar.
'Virat… sorry' - ABD
“Kallis, Flintoff, Mohammad Asif, Warne… and Sachin with the crowds. The way he (Tendulkar) was received when he walked out to bat — everything would come to a standstill. Beautiful to watch him bat. Virat… sorry, Sachin. That’s why such questions are so tough to answer,” de Villiers said on the Beard Before Wicket podcast.
"Asif was the best seamer I ever faced. I loved playing against Warne, but I never faced difficulty. I liked his overall personality, the floppy hat, the zinc cream, the blonde hair ," he said.
He also went on to label Flintoff as a big-match performer. That yorker to Kallis in Edgbaston is the best I have seen," he added.
Kohli-ABD RCB-Bound
Kohli and De Villiers have played together in the IPL, where they won innumerable matches for their franchise. Unfortunately, they could not win the title then.
On YouTube, De Villiers picked their breathtaking 229-run stand against the Gujarat Lions in 2016 and the 215-run masterclass against the Mumbai Indians as his favourite stand featuring Kohli.
