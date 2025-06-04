Virat Kohli Gets Heroes Welcome as RCB Arrive in Bengaluru For Felicitation Ceremony After IPL Win | WATCH VIDEO

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: It was a night to remember for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side as they beat Punjab Kings to clinch their maiden IPL title after 18 years. Not Bengaluru, but Ahmedabad went bonkers celebrating the RCB win as if Gujarat Titans had won. But again, one has to understand that it is Kohli who is drawing in the crowds and most of them come to watch him.

In a clip that is now going viral on social space, one can see Kohli getting off a plane. It is interesting to see that RCB captain Rajat Patidar is nowhere to be seen in the clip which is surprising. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, there was a grand open bus parade planned around the city for the players so that the fans could see them and celebrate their win, but that has gotten called off due to heavy traffic congestion in the city. Reportedly, the RCB players will take a victory lap, but that would be inside the iconic M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

Patidar Scripts History In Ahmedabad

It was was a night RCB were waiting for 18 years and celebrations in Bengaluru after the Rajat Patidar-led franchise clinched their maiden IPL title justified it. Patidar, in particular, made history after becoming the franchise's first-ever title-winning skipper after defeating the Punjab Kings by six runs.

ALSO READ: Setback For RCB Fans; Victory Parade in Open Bus May be Cancelled