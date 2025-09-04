Virat Kohli, India's Number 18, Still Haunts Pakistan? Ramiz Raja Spots Unique Link After Afghanistan Win

Roughly four years back, in 2022, Virat Kohli played a blinder at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in a T20 World Cup match, to take India over the line against arch-rivals Pakistan in a game that seemed lost from the point of view of the Men in Blue. Four years later, despite all the cricket that has happened over this period of time - Pakistanis are yet to get over that nightmare. Looks like they still get haunted thinking about India's number 18, Kohli. Kohli hit a brilliant 53-ball 82*. His knock came at a time when the side was reeling after having lost early wickets in the chase. It is regarded as one of the most memorable Indian wins over Pakistan in recent times.

Their obsession over India's No. 18 was again came to the fore when Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 18 runs in a recent tri-series match in Sharjah. Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja spoke about number 18 while reacting on his team's recent loss versus Afghanistan.

‘Kab ye 18 Number Hamara picha Chorega’

“Na Jane Kab ye 18 Number Hamara picha Chorega, Tang ho Gaye hai (Don't know when this number 18 will stop following us; we're fed up).”

Will Kohli Play 2027 ODI WC?

The marquee event is still a couple of years away. For Kohli, it would be extremely important that he remains fit.