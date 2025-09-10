Virat Kohli's Absence or Pahalgam Attack: Why Aren’t India-Pakistan Tickets For Asia Cup 2025 Match in Dubai Selling Out?

Asia Cup 2025: In cricket, the rivalry between India and Pakistan is huge, all thanks to the history the two nations share. If anything, the Ashes played between Australia and England are a close second. But in recent times, the popularity and the excitement around a India-Pakistan cricket match has diminished. A testament of that is - tickets for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 match between the arch-rivals is yet to be completely sold out.

Package Deal Backfires

This never happens. Usually when tickets sales for an India-Pakistan cricket game opens, it sells off quickly - but that has not happened this time. Looks like the package deal is not exciting fans and also the pricing - which is a tad-bit on the higher side. Unlike in previous editions where a fan could exclusively purchase a ticket for just the India-Pakistan match or a match of his/her choice, it is not the same this time around. This time the organisers are selling a package deal where the package allows you to watch seven matches.

Virat Kohli's Absence

Kohli has dominated world cricket for over a decade and especially against Pakistan, he usually delivered. Looks like Kohli would be missed and that too has affected the sales of tickets. Not many can forget his scintillating knock against the Men in Green in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the MCG. Kohli snatched a win from the jaws of defeat.

Pahalgam Still Hurts