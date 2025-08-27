Wasim Akram Predicts Winner of India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Blockbuster: 'Cross The Line...':

Asia Cup 2025: We are a little over two weeks away from the much-awaited India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 game in Dubai and the buzz is palpable. While fans are going on a speculative spree over combinations, former Pakistan cricketing legend Wasim Akram has predicted the winner of the high-stake clash. As per Akram, given current form - India are favourites.

ALSO READ: PCB Gives Shocking Statement On Central Contract Controversy

Akram, who has played a lot of these India-Pakistan matches in his life, knows the excitement among fans and hence cautioned them to not go overboard and remain disciplined.

‘India have been in better form’

“I am sure these matches will be entertaining, just like all other Ind-Pak matches. But I hope both the players and the fans will remain disciplined and not cross the line. If Indians are patriotic and want their team to win, the same goes for Pakistani fans. India have been in better form recently and will start as favourites, but the team that handles pressure best on the day will win," he told Telecom Asia Sport.

“This Asia Cup will be a feast for fans worldwide. It's my wish that India and Pakistan also resume playing a Test series. It's been too long, and it would be a historic spectacle for fans on both sides,” he added.

India Start Hot Favourites

Without a doubt, India will start top contenders in the eight-nation tournament. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India play their tournament opener on September 10 against the UAE.