WATCH | Mohammed Rizwan Hilariously Trolls Babar Azam During WI vs Pak ODI: "Yaar Bobby Urh Jaa Kaptaana"

West Indies vs Pakistan: Mohammed Rizwan had a day to forget in Trinidad as they were beaten by West Indies by 202 runs in the third and final ODI. The loss meant, Pakistan also lost the three-match ODI series 2-1. But, during the match, Rizwan gave fans a moment to smile. Rizwan cheekily roasted former Pakistan captain Babar Azam. The incident took place off the last ball of the 24th over of the West Indies innings.

Sherfane Rutherford pushed the ball on the leg-side and was looking to pinch a single. That is when Rizwan shouted at Babar. He asked Babar to fly and hold the ball. It was hilarious and was caught on the stump mic. Here is the viral clip.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Rizwan reckoned the target was chaseable while giving credit to the opposition.

"We understood this was the third game given a Test across four innings was played on this deck. The momentum in the last 10 overs took it away as we were on top for the first 40 overs. We thought 220 was chaseable here. The credit goes to them," Rizwan said at the post-match presentation.

Pakistan Cricket Hits New Low

The loss against West Indies is certainly a new low for Pakistan. Given the experience they had in their ranks, they were expected to win the series, but that has not happened. It was also the first time since 1991 that the West Indies managed to get the better of Pakistan in an ODI series. Prior to this, the visitors had defeated West Indies 2-1 in a T20I series.