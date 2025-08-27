'We Won't Forget Pahalgam': India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Promo Featuring Virender Sehwag Trolled

Asia Cup 2025: We are a little over a fortnight away from the much-awaited India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match and the buzz on social space has peaked. This cricket game that is scheduled happens after the Pahalgam attack and hence Indian fans are not appreciating it. The Pahalgam attack on April 23 claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.

The broadcasters of the continental tournament released the promotional video of the event, which features former India cricketer Virender Sehwag. The clip has now gone viral for not the right reasons. While some fans want the boycott of the match, others feel the broadcasters are to be blamed.

Here is how the fans are reacting to the promo video and expressing their disgust over it.

#BoycottAsiaCup

Meanwhile, India would start favourites in that game given their current run of form. Team India are the World Champions in the T20 format and would be hot favourites to also go on to win the title. For the unversed, eight teams will feature in the upcoming Asia Cup that starts from September 9. The Indian team is scheduled to reach the UAE by September 5. The Indian team will not have much time to get used to the conditions as they play their tournament opener on September 10 against the UAE in Dubai International stadium. The final of the Asia Cup 2025 will take place on September 28.