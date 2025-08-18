Will Asia Cup 2025 Sans Virat Kohli, Babar Azam Affect Revenue of India-Pakistan Clash?

Asia Cup 2025: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two very popular cricketers in world cricket. Both of them dominated world cricket for a very long time, but while Kohli has stopped playing the shortest format, Babar continues to play the format. Unfortunately, both the players will not be seen playing the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. Kohli has obvious reasons, and Babar, may not get picked in the Pakistan squad. With the two big stars not featuring in the much-awaited India-Pakistan game in Dubai on September 14 - it is bound to hurt the revenue.

Pakistan, The Big Loser!

As per reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board is expecting to earn approximately PKR 880 crore this year from its share of revenue from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). But, with the two big stars missing - the figure will not be as estimated. And it is understood that PCB desperately needs this money to improve the health of cricket in Pakistan. Not just these two stars, but even Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Rizwan may not feature in the September 14 game. Rohit has retired from the format, while Rizwan may not get picked.

Will India Play Pakistan After Pahalgam?

There is much uncertainty over the clash. The match is set to take place in Dubai on September 14. India has not played cricket with Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.