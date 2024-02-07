Advertisement

The 75th Republic Day of India is just a night away and the final practice has been completed by everyone who is participating. This Republic Day 2024 is special because it is the 75th Republic Day of the country and many things are taking place for the first time in these 75th years, just like the two all-women contingents from the defence forces.

The R-Day 2024 is going to be a huge celebration all around as the whole country will feel the wave of Tricolour for the 75th time. Let’s take a look at all the special things for Republic Day 2024.

11 Special Things About 75th Republic Day:

1.) Republic Day 2024 Theme: The theme for 75th Republic Day parade is, "India - Mother of Democracy" and "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India), which will showcase the democratic values and aspirations for progress.

2.) All-women Contingent: The Republic Day parade of 2024 will feature two all-women contingent for the first time. This women contingent will be from the defence forces, comprising 144 personnel, including 60 from the Army and others from the Air Force and Navy.

3.) Chief Guest of Republic Day 2024: Like every year’s Republic Day Parade a chief guest,the Prime Minister/ President/ or the ruler of any nation is invited. This year French President Emmanuel Macron is invited as the chief guest.

4.) The Amazing Air Show: Total 54 aircrafts of IAF comprising fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters and one heritage aircraft will take part in Republic Day 2024.

5.) The Participant in French Bastille Day parade in Republic Day Parade 2024: Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, an air traffic controller serving in the Indian Air Force and a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, is set to take part in the upcoming Republic Day parade. Her notable presence was highlighted in July of the previous year when she participated in the Bastille Day parade in Paris, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as the chief guest.

6.) French Contingent in Republic Day Parade 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron is slated to serve as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations, marking the sixth time a French leader has been honoured at this prestigious annual event. Alongside him, a contingent of 95 marchers, a band of 33 members, two Rafale fighters, and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft from France will also partake in the festivities.

Captain Louis, a member of the Corps of the French Foreign Legion, underscored the significant role played by the French Foreign Legion. Established in 1831, it boasts nearly 9,500 officers and legionnaires hailing from approximately 140 nationalities. Lieutenant Romain Bression emphasised that the participation of the French team reflects the burgeoning defence collaboration between India and France.

7.) Six Indian Joining French Military Team for Republic Day Parade 2024: Six Indian individuals have been confirmed to join the French military team for the 75th Republic Day parade alongside the Indian contingents, as confirmed by officials. Captain Noel Louis, the Commander of the French marching contingent, made the announcement regarding the participation of these six Indians in the French team. The individuals named are CCH Sujan Pathak, CPL Dipak Arya, CPL Parbin Tandan, Gurvachan Singh, Aniket Ghartimagar, and Vikas Djeassegar.

8.) Tableau for Republic Day 2024: This Republic Day 2024 will have 26 Tableaus also known as “Jhankiyan.” It will represent 16 states and Union Territories along with nine Ministries and Departments. The Participating states and Union Territories are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.

9.) Anant Sutra: Diverse Sarees Celebrate Heritage: One of the notable highlights of the year is the Culture Ministry's presentation of sarees representing various Indian states and union territories in the 'Anant Sutra' exhibition, as reported by ANI.

The 'Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread' textile installation will be showcased at Kartavya Path, located behind the seated spectators. This installation is set to feature approximately 1,900 sarees and drapes from across India, creatively displayed on wooden frames along the Kartavya Path. Each saree will be equipped with QR codes, enabling attendees to scan and obtain details about the weaving and embroidery techniques employed.

Amita Prasad Sarbhai, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, revealed that the installation includes a 150-year-old saree as a tribute to the women and weavers of India.

10.) Tableau For AI and ISRO's Chandrayaan-3: The Republic Day Parade in India this year will feature a tableau from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, highlighting the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) across various sectors. The tableau will depict a scenario where a teacher utilises a VR headset for educating children, showcasing AI's impact in the education sector. Additionally, the presentation will underscore AI's contributions to logistics and cattle management.

Alongside, the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) tableau will showcase the achievements of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, emphasising the successful launch and landing, with special attention to its touchdown at the moon's South Pole.

11.) French Inclusion into the Flypast: One French refuel aircraft with two Rafael jets will also be seen in the Air show of Republic Day Parade 2024.

This also showcases the new-generation of vehicles like Terrain vehicles, Light Specialist Vehicles, and Special Mobility Vehicles. The aircrafts like ALH Dhruv Rudra and LCH Prachand will also be there. The Indian Air Force flypast is featuring 54 planes consisting fighter jets, helicopters and transport aircrafts with 15 women aviators.