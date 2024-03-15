×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 18:43 IST

Alert Indian Navy Responds to Piracy Attack on Bangladeshi-Flagged Vessel in Indian Ocean

The Indian Navy responded to a piracy attack on a Bangladeshi-flagged vessel MV Abdullah after the pirates hijacked the vessel and captivated 23 crew-members.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Piracy attack on Bangladeshi-flagged vessel
Piracy attack on Bangladeshi-flagged vessel | Image:X/ Indian Navy
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Indian Navy Counters Piracy: The Indian Navy responded to a piracy attack on a Bangladeshi-flagged vessel MV Abdullah after the pirates seized and hijacked the vessel and captivated the 23 crew-members, while the Bangladesh-flagged bulk carrier was on its voyage from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Indian Navy's Mission Deployed warship and a Long Range Maritime Patrol (LRMP) aircraft sprang into action to counter the piracy attack targeting MV Abdullah and extended assistance to it in the Indian Ocean. The Indian Navy, upon receiving notification about the hijacking of the cargo vessel, promptly dispatched the LRMP and swiftly managed to locate the MV Abdullah.

The latest incident is another example of the Indian Navy’s commitment to counter the piracy in the water areas of the Indian subcontinent.

Advertisement

The LRMP quickly managed to locate the MV Abdullah in the evening of March 12 and attempted to establish communication to ascertain the status of the ship's crew members. However, no response was received from the ship.

Indian Army warship safeguarded Bangladeshi-flagged vessel to the territorial waters of Somalia

Later, the Navy on Friday said that the safety of the crew held hostage by armed pirates was ascertained and the Indian Navy warship continued to maintain its presence in the close vicinity of the vessel till its arrival in the territorial waters of Somalia.

The Navy said that on receipt of intimation, the LRMP was immediately deployed, and on March 12, the vessel was located.

Advertisement

The Indian Navy spokesperson said, “Indian Navy's Mission Deployed warship and an LRMP responded to a piracy attack on MV  Abdullah, a Bangladeshi-flagged vessel, whilst enroute from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates.”

“On receipt of intimation, the LRMP was immediately deployed and after locating the MV in the evening of March 12, 2024, attempted to establish communication to ascertain status of ship's crew members. However, no response was received from the ship,” the official stated.

Advertisement

“The Mission Deployed warship on Maritime Security Operations, which had also been diverted, intercepted the hijacked MV on the morning of March 14, 2024. The safety of the MV's crew (all Bangladesh nationals) held hostage by the armed pirates was ascertained and the warship continued to maintain in close vicinity of the MV till its arrival in the territorial waters of Somalia,” the Indian Navy spokesperson added.

It is being said that the MV Abdullah was sailing from Mozambique's capital Maputo to the United Arab Emirates with a cargo of 55,000 tonnes of coal when it was attacked around midday on Tuesday, the company reportedly said.

Advertisement

Report suggests that the Indian Navy's deployed warship, which was diverted earlier, intercepted the hijacked MV. According to the Indian Navy, the warship successfully intercepted the vessel on the morning of March 14, 2024.

Advertisement

Ensuring the safety of the crew, all of whom were Bangladeshi nationals held captive by the armed pirates, became the paramount objective. The Indian Navy warship remained in close proximity to the MV Abdullah, safeguarding it until it reached the territorial waters of Somalia.

Indian Navy’s earlier counter against piracy

The Indian Navy has conducted a series of such operations in the waters of the Indian subcontinent in the last few weeks. Extending numerous such assistance, the Indian Navy has extended assistance to a number of merchant vessels in the Western Indian Ocean following attacks on them.

The Indian Navy, earlier this month, foiled a piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel with a crew of 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani nationals along the East coast of Somalia. In January, Indian warship INS Sumitra rescued 19 Pakistani crew members of a fishing vessel after their Iranian-flagged vessel was attacked by pirates in the east coast of Somalia.
 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 18:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MI vs RCB

MI vs RCB WPL live blog

a minute ago
Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer is back

a minute ago
Ashwini Vaishnaw on Google

Naukri, 99acres Google

2 minutes ago
K. T. Rama Rao

Video Shows KTR Questioni

6 minutes ago
arrested

Paper leak in UP

7 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha

9 minutes ago
Indian Army Apache

Apache Squadron Raised

14 minutes ago
conor mcgregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor poke

15 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Dhoni is best ODI batter

15 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

17 minutes ago
Bihar Cabinet Expansion

Nitish Kumar Cabinet

18 minutes ago
Largest electric vehicle companies by Market Cap

Slashes EV Import Taxes

24 minutes ago
Mamata Injury

Mamata Banerjee Injured

25 minutes ago

Hamas-Israel war

26 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Steyn warns Hardik Pandya

36 minutes ago
UBS Credit Suisse branch closures

Credit Suisse carcass

40 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

41 minutes ago
Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Is A Karen

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education9 hours ago

  2. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News12 hours ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education13 hours ago

  4. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo