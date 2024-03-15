Advertisement

Indian Navy Counters Piracy: The Indian Navy responded to a piracy attack on a Bangladeshi-flagged vessel MV Abdullah after the pirates seized and hijacked the vessel and captivated the 23 crew-members, while the Bangladesh-flagged bulk carrier was on its voyage from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Indian Navy's Mission Deployed warship and a Long Range Maritime Patrol (LRMP) aircraft sprang into action to counter the piracy attack targeting MV Abdullah and extended assistance to it in the Indian Ocean. The Indian Navy, upon receiving notification about the hijacking of the cargo vessel, promptly dispatched the LRMP and swiftly managed to locate the MV Abdullah.

The latest incident is another example of the Indian Navy’s commitment to counter the piracy in the water areas of the Indian subcontinent.

The LRMP quickly managed to locate the MV Abdullah in the evening of March 12 and attempted to establish communication to ascertain the status of the ship's crew members. However, no response was received from the ship.

Indian Army warship safeguarded Bangladeshi-flagged vessel to the territorial waters of Somalia

Later, the Navy on Friday said that the safety of the crew held hostage by armed pirates was ascertained and the Indian Navy warship continued to maintain its presence in the close vicinity of the vessel till its arrival in the territorial waters of Somalia.

The Indian Navy spokesperson said, “Indian Navy's Mission Deployed warship and an LRMP responded to a piracy attack on MV Abdullah, a Bangladeshi-flagged vessel, whilst enroute from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates.”

“On receipt of intimation, the LRMP was immediately deployed and after locating the MV in the evening of March 12, 2024, attempted to establish communication to ascertain status of ship's crew members. However, no response was received from the ship,” the official stated.

“The Mission Deployed warship on Maritime Security Operations, which had also been diverted, intercepted the hijacked MV on the morning of March 14, 2024. The safety of the MV's crew (all Bangladesh nationals) held hostage by the armed pirates was ascertained and the warship continued to maintain in close vicinity of the MV till its arrival in the territorial waters of Somalia,” the Indian Navy spokesperson added.

It is being said that the MV Abdullah was sailing from Mozambique's capital Maputo to the United Arab Emirates with a cargo of 55,000 tonnes of coal when it was attacked around midday on Tuesday, the company reportedly said.

#IndianNavy's Mission Deployed warship & an LRMP responded to a piracy attack on MV Abdullah, a Bangladeshi-flagged vessel, whilst enroute from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates.



Report suggests that the Indian Navy's deployed warship, which was diverted earlier, intercepted the hijacked MV. According to the Indian Navy, the warship successfully intercepted the vessel on the morning of March 14, 2024.

Ensuring the safety of the crew, all of whom were Bangladeshi nationals held captive by the armed pirates, became the paramount objective. The Indian Navy warship remained in close proximity to the MV Abdullah, safeguarding it until it reached the territorial waters of Somalia.

Indian Navy’s earlier counter against piracy

The Indian Navy has conducted a series of such operations in the waters of the Indian subcontinent in the last few weeks. Extending numerous such assistance, the Indian Navy has extended assistance to a number of merchant vessels in the Western Indian Ocean following attacks on them.

The Indian Navy, earlier this month, foiled a piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel with a crew of 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani nationals along the East coast of Somalia. In January, Indian warship INS Sumitra rescued 19 Pakistani crew members of a fishing vessel after their Iranian-flagged vessel was attacked by pirates in the east coast of Somalia.

