Updated March 31st, 2024 at 19:49 IST

Apache Helicopters Will Bolster Army's Aerial Strike Strength: Lt Gen AK Singh

The recent introduction of Apache helicopters, heralded for their ability to conduct missions in diverse weather and terrain conditions, is set to bolster the Indian Army's operational reach and aerial strike capabilities in the western sector, according to a high-ranking Army official.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Apache helicopters will bolster Army's aerial strike strength: Lt Gen AK Singh | Image:IAF
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: The recent introduction of Apache helicopters, heralded for their ability to conduct missions in diverse weather and terrain conditions, is set to bolster the Indian Army's operational reach and aerial strike capabilities in the western sector, according to a high-ranking Army official. Lt Gen A K Singh, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, emphasised the significant impact of this move on the army's transformation and operational effectiveness.

Marking a pivotal moment, the first medium lift attack helicopter squadron within the Southern Command region was established on March 15 this year. This squadron will be outfitted with cutting-edge Apache AH-64E helicopters manufactured by Boeing.

A total of six contracted helicopters are scheduled for delivery to the country in two phases over the upcoming months.

He stated, "These helicopters possess the capability to engage in missions across various weather and terrain conditions along our borders." The newly acquired Apache helicopters boast a range of capabilities, including the capacity to launch anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles, rockets, and other ammunition.

Moreover, they are equipped with modern electronic warfare systems, enhancing their adaptability in network-centric aerial warfare scenarios.

India's acquisition of the Apache helicopters marks a significant milestone, making it the 16th nation to incorporate this stealthy and versatile machine into its military arsenal.

Noteworthy features of the Apache helicopter include Air to Ground Missiles, Air to Air Missiles, Rockets and Gun Systems. To add to the lethality of the helicopter, it is equipped with a radar which is capable of detecting and engaging targets in most adverse conditions and forested areas.

This development signifies a substantial enhancement in the Indian Army's operational capabilities, further fortifying the nation's defence infrastructure in the Western sector. 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 19:45 IST

