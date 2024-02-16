Advertisement

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Defence Ministry has granted approval for a proposal to procure nine maritime surveillance aircraft for the Indian Navy and six maritime patrol aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard. According to the sources within the defence establishment as quoted by ANI, the 15 maritime patrol planes are slated to be constructed based on the indigenous Made in India C-295 transport aircraft.

The 15 maritime patrol planes would be built upon the Made in India C-295 transport aircraft and the worth of… pic.twitter.com/TwxGk7UWXS — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

The sources also stated that the total value of the approved projects is estimated to be around Rs 29,000 crore, marking a substantial investment in bolstering India's maritime capabilities.