Updated February 16th, 2024 at 15:38 IST
Big Boost to Navy and Coast Guard: Defence Ministry Clears Rs 29,000 Cr Deal for Maritime Aircrafts
This deal will mark a substantial investment in bolstering India's maritime capabilities.
New Delhi: In a significant development, the Defence Ministry has granted approval for a proposal to procure nine maritime surveillance aircraft for the Indian Navy and six maritime patrol aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard. According to the sources within the defence establishment as quoted by ANI, the 15 maritime patrol planes are slated to be constructed based on the indigenous Made in India C-295 transport aircraft.
The sources also stated that the total value of the approved projects is estimated to be around Rs 29,000 crore, marking a substantial investment in bolstering India's maritime capabilities.
