Boost For Indian Navy As PM Modi and French President Macron Confirm Three More Scorpene Submarines

Indian Navy to get three more scorpene submarines under India-France defence collaboration | Image: PTI

New Delhi: In a big boost for the Indian Navy, India and France have confirmed progress on manufacturing three additional French-designed Scorpene-class 'hunter-killer' submarines in Mumbai.

In a joint statement released Wednesday highlighted the development, following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Marseille.

The confirmation adds to India's existing fleet of six Scorpene submarines, including INS Vagsheer, the latest addition commissioned by PM Modi last month.

Recalling the deep and longstanding defence cooperation between France and India as part of the Strategic Partnership, President Macron, and Prime Minister Modi welcomed the continuation of the cooperation of air and maritime assets in line with the ambitious Defence Industrial Roadmap agreed in 2024.

“Both leaders commended progress in collaboration in construction of Scorpene submarines in India, including indigenization, and in particular the work carried out with a view to the integration of DRDO developed Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) into P75-Scorpene submarines and the analyses conducted regarding the possible integration of the Integrated Combat System (ICS) into the future P75-AS submarines,” Prime Minister office said in a statement.

“Both leaders welcomed the commissioning of the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene-class project, INS Vaghsheer, on 15 January 2025,” PMO added.

Scorpene Submarine

Scorpene-class submarines are diesel-electric attack submarines designed for stealth operations, targeting adversary vessels, and intelligence gathering. Vaghsheer, the sixth submarine of the Project 75 class, was delivered to Indian Navy on 09 Jan 25 after successful completion of mandatory sea trials. The submarine was launched in Apr 22 and commenced her sea trials in Dec 23.

The submarine has been constructed by the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai in collaboration with Naval Group, France.