Advertisement

RS Pura: In response to Pakistan's unprovoked aggression, the Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a stern warning to Pakistani rangers, asking them to refrain from challenging India's sovereignty through such actions. The BSF stated that Pakistan must cease targeting BSF posts and avoid disrupting the ongoing peace in the region.

Two BSF officials confirmed to Republic that a flag meeting took place at the Octroi Border Outpost in the RS Pura Sector this afternoon at around 12:15 PM, lasting approximately 30 minutes. The meeting involved Sector Commander-level representatives from both sides. The Indian side conveyed its commitment to respecting international boundary norms and urged Pakistan to do the same for the sake of regional peace.

Advertisement

An official with knowledge of the development stated that Pakistan was explicitly cautioned against future aggression, with a clear message that it would face effective retaliation if such actions persisted. The BSF's response in the Makwal Sector yesterday reportedly inflicted significant damage on the Pakistani side, particularly affecting the 13 Chenab Rangers stationed in the area that initiated the provocation.

Officials mentioned that Pakistan's request for a flag meeting was prompted by the substantial damages incurred from the BSF's retaliatory actions. The move to engage in talks with the BSF is seen as Pakistan's acknowledgment of the inflicted damage and an attempt to prevent further losses.

Advertisement

Tensions escalated along the Jammu International Border on Wednesday when Pakistan Rangers initiated firing at Border Security Force posts in the Makwal area of Jammu. The cross-border firing, originating from the Pakistani territory and targeting the BSF Border Outpost, commenced around 5:45 PM as an unprovoked act of aggression. The exchange of fire lasted for over 25 intense minutes.