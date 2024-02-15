English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

BSF Issues Stern Warning to Pakistan Against Unprovoked Aggression in RS Pura Sector

An official with knowledge of the development stated that Pakistan was explicitly cautioned against future aggression.

Gursimran Singh
BSF Issues Stern Warning to Pakistan Against Unprovoked Aggression in RS Pura Sector
BSF Issues Stern Warning to Pakistan Against Unprovoked Aggression in RS Pura Sector | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RS Pura: In response to Pakistan's unprovoked aggression, the Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a stern warning to Pakistani rangers, asking them to refrain from challenging India's sovereignty through such actions. The BSF stated that Pakistan must cease targeting BSF posts and avoid disrupting the ongoing peace in the region.

Two BSF officials confirmed to Republic that a flag meeting took place at the Octroi Border Outpost in the RS Pura Sector this afternoon at around 12:15 PM, lasting approximately 30 minutes. The meeting involved Sector Commander-level representatives from both sides. The Indian side conveyed its commitment to respecting international boundary norms and urged Pakistan to do the same for the sake of regional peace.

Advertisement

An official with knowledge of the development stated that Pakistan was explicitly cautioned against future aggression, with a clear message that it would face effective retaliation if such actions persisted. The BSF's response in the Makwal Sector yesterday reportedly inflicted significant damage on the Pakistani side, particularly affecting the 13 Chenab Rangers stationed in the area that initiated the provocation.

Officials mentioned that Pakistan's request for a flag meeting was prompted by the substantial damages incurred from the BSF's retaliatory actions. The move to engage in talks with the BSF is seen as Pakistan's acknowledgment of the inflicted damage and an attempt to prevent further losses.

Advertisement

Tensions escalated along the Jammu International Border on Wednesday when Pakistan Rangers initiated firing at Border Security Force posts in the Makwal area of Jammu. The cross-border firing, originating from the Pakistani territory and targeting the BSF Border Outpost, commenced around 5:45 PM as an unprovoked act of aggression. The exchange of fire lasted for over 25 intense minutes.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

17 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

17 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

17 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

17 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lisa To Guru Randhawa, Singers Set To Turn Actors In 2024

    Galleries9 minutes ago

  2. Designer Sanjukta Dutta To Showcase Her Collection At Milan Fashion Week

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  3. Shriya Saran’s Metallic Golden Dress

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  4. Yami Gautam Says There Is No Point In Justifying The Film Article 370

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. BJP National Council Meet at Bharat Mandapam From February 17: RS Prasad

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo