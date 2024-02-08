US intelligence alleges that Chinese missiles are filled with water instead of fuel, amidst a corruption row brewing in PLA. | Image: AP

Bejing: Recent revelations within China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) have stirred concerns regarding pervasive corruption, notably surrounding the missile systems of the PLA's Rocket Force. Reports have emerged suggesting that missiles within the Rocket Force were purportedly filled with water instead of fuel, raising substantial doubts about China's actual military capabilities and preparedness in the event of war.

Xi Jinping's Anti-Corruption Campaign and Dismissals

These reports coincide with President Xi Jinping's ongoing restructuring within the PLA, resulting in the removal of several high-ranking military officials, particularly from the Rocket Force responsible for managing tactical and nuclear missiles. This wave of dismissals aligns with Xi's broader anti-corruption campaign initiated in 2012, specifically targeting government and Communist Party officials, with a focused effort on eliminating corrupt elements from the PLA.

US Intelligence Alleges Malpractice in PLA

Amidst these changes, US intelligence agencies, according to media reports, have expressed alarm regarding China's military capabilities. Alleged instances of malpractice, including the filling of Chinese missiles, including nuclear ones, with water instead of fuel, and the existence of defective missile silo lids, raise questions about China's actual military preparedness. This suggests that the real-time capabilities of Xi’s China might be considerably lesser than portrayed by its 'Wolf-warriors,' known for disseminating pro-China propaganda. Sources indicate potential hesitance on Xi's part to engage in significant military actions in the near future.

The repercussions of these dismissals, particularly within the Rocket Force and among military equipment suppliers, pose a significant challenge to Xi Jinping's extensive military modernization efforts. Despite China's robust defence budget growth in recent years, surpassing economic expansion rates, the revelation about missiles allegedly being filled with water casts doubt on the oversight of substantial military investments, especially amid strategic competition with the United States over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Critical Perspectives on China's Military Affairs

Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, anticipates further dismissals, particularly within the Rocket Force. The widespread impact of this crackdown on the Rocket Force, responsible for managing China's nuclear weapons, is viewed as unprecedented and concerning.

Yun Sun, Director of the China Program at the Stimson Center, highlighted the strategic importance of the Rocket Force in China's national security and its role as a last resort concerning Taiwan, underline the need to restore confidence and competence within the force.

The news about missiles allegedly being filled with water instead of fuel provides a critical perspective on the state of China's military affairs, raising significant questions about the efficacy of its military investments amidst escalating strategic rivalry.

