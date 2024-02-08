Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Approves Rs 10 Lakh Insurance for BRO’s Casual Labourers

Defence Minister greenlit Rs 10 Lakh insurance for Border Roads Organisation casual labourers, to ensure their social welfare even in remote areas.

Digital Desk
Rajnath Singh ADMM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | Image:X/@rajnathsingh
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given the green light to a proposal introducing a term insurance scheme for casual paid labourers employed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on various infrastructure projects, as per reports on Saturday, January 13. According to the defence ministry, the scheme entails providing a sum of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin in the event of a labourer's demise during project activities.

The defence ministry stated on Saturday, “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to launch a group (term) insurance scheme for Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs) engaged by Border Roads Organisation/General Reserve Engineer Force for the ongoing project works.”

"This scheme will provide the insured value of Rs 10 lakh as insurance in any kind of death to CPLs family/next of kin," it further explained. The ministry underlined that this initiative serves as a social security and welfare measure for CPLs working in remote and challenging areas of the nation.

Furthermore, due to the significant risks faced by CPLs in hazardous work sites, harsh weather conditions, difficult terrains, and occupational health hazards, the provision of insurance coverage is seen as a humanitarian gesture.

The ministry expressed optimism that this scheme would significantly boost the morale of CPLs and contribute to securing the livelihoods of their families, going what MoD claimed as a ‘long way’.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

