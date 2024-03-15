×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Navy's New Headquarters in Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Nausena Bhawan, the Indian Navy's first independent headquarters in New Delhi, on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Nausena Bhawan on Friday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Nausena Bhawan on Friday. | Image:X@DefenceMinIndia
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated the 'Nausena Bhawan', the new state-of-the-art headquarters of the Indian Navy at the Delhi Cantonment which is equipped with modern facilities and cutting-edge technologies. It marks a significant milestone for the Navy as it has established its "first independent headquarters in Delhi", the defence ministry said in a statement.

Previously, the Navy operated from 13 different locations, necessitating a consolidated and purpose-built facility such as the 'Nausena Bhawan', it said.

The inauguration represents a significant step forward for the Indian Navy, providing a centralised and technologically advanced headquarters that reflects the nation's commitment to maritime excellence and national security.

The architectural design of the complex was selected through a "rigorous all-India competition process", ensuring the building's functionality and aesthetic appeal. Comprising three wings and rising four stories, the building incorporates innovative construction technologies to optimise efficiency and sustainability, officials said.

Efforts toward energy and water conservation are evident throughout the complex, with the integration of solar generation systems and advanced building materials.

"The hybrid reinforced cement concrete construction system enables the construction of large spans with maximum speed, while the building's design emphasises integration with natural elements through landscaped gardens and internal courtyards," the statement said.

Internally, the 'Nausena Bhawan' boasts a comfortable and congenial atmosphere facilitated by central heating, ventilation and air conditioning system utilising advanced oxidation plasma technology, it said.

Moreover, the complex is equipped with a state-of-the-art integrated building management system, ensuring efficient coordination and monitoring of security services and utility systems, the statement added.

The building has achieved a green rating IV under the Integrated Habitability Assessment, underscoring its commitment to sustainable practices.

Additionally, the complex features a comprehensive three-tier security system, including technologies such as automatic underbelly scanning of vehicles, power fence, face recognition cameras, bollards, vehicle stoppers, access control, and security cameras.

In line with modern office practices, the 'Nausena Bhawan' is equipped with extensive IT infrastructure supported by UPS systems, promoting a paperless work environment and meeting the stringent network requirements of the Navy, it said.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

Whatsapp logo