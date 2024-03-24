×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Joins Armed Forces in Leh to Celebrate Holi | SEE PICS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Leh, celebrates Holi with Armed Forces personnel

Reported by: Digital Desk
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Joins Armed Forces in Leh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Joins Armed Forces in Leh | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed in Leh today to celebrate Holi with the Armed Forces personnel in the Ladakh region. The initial plan was to celebrate Holi with the soldiers at Siachen but because of bad weather, he shifted his plan from Siachen to Ladakh. 

 

 

After reaching Ladakh, he commenced his visit by laying a wreath at the 'Hall of Fame' in Leh, honoring the sacrifices of the Armed Forces.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

Further Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended warm wishes for Holi by applying 'tika' on the foreheads of Armed Forces personnel at Leh Military Station. The Soldiers also applied gulal tika on the forehead of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Advertisement

His presence symbolized the government's solidarity and appreciation for the dedication of the Armed Forces. The celebration underscored the nation's commitment to honoring and cherishing the soldiers of its frontiers.

Advertisement

 

 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's gesture of celebrating Holi with the soldiers highlighted the enduring bond between the nation's leadership and its armed forces.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Holi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

4 minutes ago
European pet food business

Advent, CVC collab

4 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya

MI's record in openers

5 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

5 minutes ago
IMF

China faces fork in roa d

8 minutes ago
Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

R.K.S Bhadauria Joins BJP

10 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Bus Falls Into Gorge , Kills 2

Maharashtra: Bus Falls

21 minutes ago
Reserve Bank of India

RBI's special audit

29 minutes ago
Indian Economy

India's policy reforms

30 minutes ago
IL&FS

IL&FS seek NCLAT approval

31 minutes ago
Barboza's double strike earns full points for Delhi FC

Delhi FC beats FC Gokulam

36 minutes ago
Shubman Gill

Gill on MSD and Rohit

39 minutes ago
accident

Rampur Accident

39 minutes ago
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi Spotted

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel's Day Out

an hour ago
Tovino Thomas

Tovino's Action Sequence

an hour ago
Poland's fighter jets intercepts Russian missile

Poland vs Russia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News7 hours ago

  5. MS Dhoni's comic realization of not being the CSK captain anymore in IPL

    Sports 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo