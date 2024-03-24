Advertisement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed in Leh today to celebrate Holi with the Armed Forces personnel in the Ladakh region. The initial plan was to celebrate Holi with the soldiers at Siachen but because of bad weather, he shifted his plan from Siachen to Ladakh.

After reaching Ladakh, he commenced his visit by laying a wreath at the 'Hall of Fame' in Leh, honoring the sacrifices of the Armed Forces.

Further Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended warm wishes for Holi by applying 'tika' on the foreheads of Armed Forces personnel at Leh Military Station. The Soldiers also applied gulal tika on the forehead of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

His presence symbolized the government's solidarity and appreciation for the dedication of the Armed Forces. The celebration underscored the nation's commitment to honoring and cherishing the soldiers of its frontiers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's gesture of celebrating Holi with the soldiers highlighted the enduring bond between the nation's leadership and its armed forces.