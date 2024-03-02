Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Defence Ministry Inks Deal for Su-30 MKI Simulator Upgrade to Integrate Indigenous Weapons for IAF

MoD moves ahead with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by signing a contract to upgrade the Su-30 MKI Simulator, incorporating indigenous weapons for IAF pilot training.

Digital Desk
Defence Ministry inks deal for Sukhoi Su-30 simulator upgrade.
Defence Ministry inks deal for Sukhoi Su-30 simulator upgrade. | Image:Indian Air Force
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) took another vital step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by signing a contract with an Indian manufacturer to upgrade the Simulator of Su-30 MKI aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). 

The official statement said, "Led by MSME, this upgrade will incorporate all indigenous weapons and capabilities, enhancing operational training for IAF pilots."

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

10 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

16 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

16 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

16 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

16 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

16 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

16 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

16 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

16 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

16 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

19 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. B'luru: Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Suspect Linked with Ballari ISIS Module?

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Pitbull Attacking an 11-Year-Old Girl in Ghaziabad Goes Viral

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty at record high

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. NCB Reveals Details Of Operation ‘SAGAR-MANTHAN 1’

    Videos27 minutes ago

  5. BAPS Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi Opens For Public

    Videos29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo