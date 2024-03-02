Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 08:58 IST
Defence Ministry Inks Deal for Su-30 MKI Simulator Upgrade to Integrate Indigenous Weapons for IAF
MoD moves ahead with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by signing a contract to upgrade the Su-30 MKI Simulator, incorporating indigenous weapons for IAF pilot training.
Defence Ministry inks deal for Sukhoi Su-30 simulator upgrade. | Image:Indian Air Force
New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) took another vital step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by signing a contract with an Indian manufacturer to upgrade the Simulator of Su-30 MKI aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF).
The official statement said, "Led by MSME, this upgrade will incorporate all indigenous weapons and capabilities, enhancing operational training for IAF pilots."
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 08:58 IST
