New Delhi: India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project received the much-needed boost with the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday, as Republic learnt. This approval marks a long-awaited milestone for the country's fifth-generation stealth fighter program. Now, at a cost of Rs. 15,000 crore, five prototypes will be produced within five years. According to reports, the Indian Air Force may procure 200 of these indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighters in the future.

Media reports add that the AMCA might be inducted after 2030, However the first two squadrons, meaning around 40 fighters will be powered by the GE 414 engine. The AMCA initiative began after India withdrew from the Sukhoi 57 program with Russia, where it was a stakeholder. Presently, only a handful of countries possess fifth-generation fighter jets, namely the United States, Russia, and China.

Recent developments, such as Turkey's maiden flight of its own fifth-generation aircraft KAAN, and Pakistan's potential acquisition of the Chinese Shenyang FC-31 fighter, have raised concerns for India. The AMCA project saw progress last year with the handing over of the flaperons to DRDO's Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) last year. Looking ahead, the first prototype of the AMCA is expected to roll out soon, with production scheduled to commence between 2026-28 by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Full-scale production is set to begin after 2029.

Furthermore, there are plans to develop an indigenous 125kN thrust engine for the AMCA program through a joint venture with DRDO. Rolls Royce and Safran are leading contenders for this partnership, as per reports.

AMCA Expected to Be Cheaper Than Other 5th Gen Fighter Aircraft: Ajay Bhatt

Defence State Minister Ajay Bhatt too had highlighted the strategic significance and cost-effectiveness of the AMCA program compared to similar fifth-generation aircraft."The process for obtaining Cabinet Committee on Security's (CCS) approval for the design and prototype development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) has been initiated. 5th Generation fighter aircraft, due to very special features, are costlier than 4th Generation fighter aircraft. Since AMCA is an indigenous 5th Generation aircraft, it is less costly than similar aircraft available outside," stated the State Defence Minister.﻿

The AMCA project also aligns with India's 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) initiative and its pursuit of indigenous capabilities in fifth-generation fighter aircraft. This as said earlier is India's second attempt at developing such advanced aircraft following its collaboration with Russia on the SU-57 Felon program, which, as per Officials, was not able to produce any satisfactory results.