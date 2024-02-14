Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

Beyond China: Ex MILAN, with 51 Countries Participating, Focused on Camaraderie, Says Vice Admiral

He during his address added that this Maritime exercise is not targeted or should be interpreted as a message for China.

Digital Desk
Indian Navy's Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti stated that 'Milan' exercise is to encourage collaboration on maritime challenges, clarifying it's not directed at China.
Indian Navy's Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti stated that 'Milan' exercise is to encourage collaboration on maritime challenges, clarifying it's not directed at China. | Image:PTI/ ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti said on Wednesday that the nine-day big naval exercise 'Milan' in Visakhapatnam has an aim to provide a platform for India and other countries to work together on common maritime challenges. He during his address added that this exercise is not targeted or should be interpreted as a message for China.

"Milan 2024 is a major endeavour by the Indian Navy to get together friendly foreign countries from across the globe to partner with us for maritime activity. This year in 2024, we are having Milan in Visakhapatnam and 51 countries are participating in the event. The 15 countries are sending ships and one aircraft is also joining for the exercise," Vice Admiral Sobti said.

35 Warships, Aircrafts and Top Navies in World to Participate in MILAN

The exercise includes various events such as an international maritime exposition, a maritime technical exhibition, a city parade, and interactions among junior officers. The harbour phase will be from February 19 to 23, followed by exercises at sea from February 24 to 27, involving 20 Indian naval ships, 50 aircraft, and warships from 15 friendly foreign countries with further participation from 51 countries.

Navies from the US, Japan, Australia, France, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia are among the participating nations that's going to send in their warships. Additionally, countries like Canada, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Spain, and Yemen, among others, will be participating for the first time.

Beyond China: Focused on Camaraderie, Cohesion, and Collaboration

When asked if there's a message to China in this exercise, Vice Admiral Sobti clarified that the participation of 51 countries is all about each country's individual relationship with China, but the exercise itself is not aimed at any specific country. The focus is on addressing maritime challenges collectively.

The motto of the exercise is 'Camaraderie Cohesion Collaboration', to represent the spirit of cooperation among participating nations. The main focus areas include an international maritime seminar where various topics related to maritime threats and challenges will be discussed.

The current geopolitical situation and the maritime challenges arising from it will also be discussed during the event. From the Indian Navy, nearly 20 ships, including aircraft carriers Vikrant and Vikramaditya, and nearly 50 aircraft will participate in the exercise. The 'Milan' exercise started in 1995 in Port Blair with a few invited countries. Over the years, it has grown, reflecting the expansion of India's 'Look East' and 'Act East' policies and the SAGAR initiative. Since 2022, it has been held in Visakhapatnam.

This year's exercise will be the second held in Visakhapatnam. The goal is to address maritime challenges collectively and build cooperation among countries facing similar challenges.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

