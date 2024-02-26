Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

‘BrahMos Will Be Our Primary Weapon': Chief After Clearance of Over 200 Missiles Worth Rs 19,000 Cr

During his address at the MSME Expo in Pune, he added that BrahMos, being made in India, offers what he deemed as vital advantages to the wings using it.

Digital Desk
everal Southeast Asian countries have also shown interest in deploying the missile system.
‘BrahMos is a very potent missile’, said Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar | Image:BrahMos Aerospace
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Maha MSME Defence Expo: Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar declared on Monday that the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is now the top choice for the Indian Navy, taking over from older missile systems obtained from other nations. The Navy Chief, in an interview with ANI, said, "BrahMos will be our primary weapon now as the surface-to-surface missile weapon. Probably the Air Force and the air fighters will also have that as the primary air-to-surface weapon. This has evolved in range, in capabilities, in its lethality, and so on. So, this is going to be the mainstay for some time, and that is why we are replacing all old missiles with this, and we are installing the BrahMos. Now, we have the expertise to install it in a very quick time." 

During his address at the Maharashtra MSME Expo in Pune, he added that BrahMos, being made in India, offers what he deemed as vital advantages to the wings using the supersonic missile. "It is a very potent missile, and it has been evolving in range capability and so on. So the fact is that it is made in India, so we are not dependent on anybody else. It can be repaired, and spares are available. So it's a great advantage", he said.

Primary Missile After CCS’ Rs 19,000 Crore Clearance

The Navy chief's announcement follows the clearance of a deal by the Cabinet Committee on Security for over 200 BrahMos missiles, under a contract worth ₹19,000 crore, set to be signed on March 5. 

During his visit to the expo, the Chief also stressed the importance of MSMEs in India's journey towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. He said, "This is a unique exhibition. They have been able to bring together several MSMEs... It is very important that we develop the ecosystem and environment for indigenization. Defence Expos facilitate this and encourage indigenous production... MSME expos like this have huge significance. Over 118 contracts have been signed, and around 10–12 products have also been approved. There are a lot of things we are getting from MSMEs and startups."

The Defence Expo witnessed the participation of a large number of MSMEs, private companies, DRDO laboratories, and DPSU setups in Maharashtra, and like other expos as usual, the primary objective is the move towards self reliance or ‘Atma Nirbharta' and aligning the initiative with Armed Forces requirements, research and development, and defence production by both public and private players.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

