New Delhi: In a significant stride towards enhancing the business environment and fortifying self-reliance in defence production, the Department of Defence Production, within the Ministry of Defence, has initiated a comprehensive overhaul of the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA). The aim is to streamline quality assurance processes, expedite trials, and trim bureaucratic hurdles, as highlighted in an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The reorganisation of DGQA not only aims to modernise quality assurance methodologies but also aligns with the revised role of DGQA post the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). With the transformation of Ordnance Factories into new Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), coupled with increased involvement of the private defence industry and the government's focus on indigenisation, a strategic revamp of DGQA was deemed crucial to provide effective support to the burgeoning defence manufacturing sector.

Structural enhancements and functional refinement

Under the ongoing restructuring, DGQA has been actively involved in implementing various organisational and functional reforms following extensive consultations with stakeholders across the defence manufacturing ecosystem. The revamped structure aims to offer consolidated technical support for entire equipment and weapon platforms at all levels while ensuring consistency in product-based quality assurance. Additionally, the introduction of a dedicated Directorate of Defence Testing and Evaluation Promotion is set to facilitate the transparent allocation of proof ranges and testing facilities.

The reorganised framework, coupled with ongoing functional reforms, is poised to invigorate the indigenisation drive under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India) initiative. By providing Indian standards or equivalents to guide domestic manufacturers, the revamped DGQA is expected to catalyse the production of high-quality, certified defence products, thereby fostering export opportunities. The implementation of automation and digitisation of standardised quality assurance processes is anticipated to significantly enhance collaboration between the defence industry and DGQA.

Role and functions of DGQA

The Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), a venerable institution under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, boasts a rich legacy spanning over a century. It is tasked with providing quality assurance coverage across the spectrum of arms, ammunition, equipment, and stores supplied to the Armed Forces. Additionally, DGQA plays a pivotal role in import substitution and collaborates with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on various development projects.

In a bid to stay abreast of evolving demands and technological advancements, DGQA is diversifying its portfolio to include novel initiatives. These include facilitating the grant of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) to innovations in the defence domain, establishing state-of-the-art test labs for defence testing, accrediting Third-Party Inspection (TPI) agencies, granting Self-Certification to established defence manufacturers, and providing Certification to Potential Defence Exporters, certifying their products as Fit for Indian Military use.

In essence, the reorganisation of DGQA represents a pivotal step towards modernising quality assurance practices, bolstering indigenous defence capabilities, and propelling India towards self-reliance in the defence sector.