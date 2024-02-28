Advertisement

New Delhi: A high-level meeting was held on Tuesday between Indian Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande and the nation's top military leaders by French Army Chief General Pierre Schill, who is in India for two days.

Talks about how to strengthen the two armies' cooperation took place during the talks.

General Schill will also conduct high-level meetings with representatives of the Indian defence industry. Following these meetings, there will be a Pinaka firing demonstration in Rajasthan, and a visit to the Sapta Shakti Command in Jaipur to meet senior military leaders.

To conclude his visit to India, on February 29th, he will speak to officers at the National Defence College (NDC). His visit commenced with a ceremony at the National War Memorial, where he honoured Indian soldiers who died in service to their country. Following this, a Guard of Honour was given to General Schill at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi.

“This visit demonstrates the commitment of France and India to working together on defence, security, and technology. It also highlights the strong bond between their armed forces. Such visits and joint exercises demonstrate their dedication to regional stability and global security,” the official statement added.