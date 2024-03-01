Advertisement

Agatti: The Indian Navy is gearing up to commission a new naval base, INS Jatayu, in the Minicoy Islands of Lakshadweep. Scheduled for inauguration next week, this development has already been perceived by experts as a strategic move to strengthen the nation's position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), thus increasing maritime capabilities and its defence infrastructure.

Further, an ANI report, citing Defense officials, said that the commissioning of INS Jatayu underlines the Navy's intention to grow its operational reach and surveillance capabilities in the region. With its proximity to the Maldives—approximately 50 miles away—INS Jatayu will serve as a vital vantage point for monitoring both the military and commercial activities of potential adversaries in the area, reports added.

INS Jatayu to Have Advanced Facilities Like Navy’s Baaz: Reports

The base, initially manned by a small contingent of officers and personnel, following the Center's intention to mirror the blueprint of INS Baaz in the Andaman Islands, will now see future expansion. Prior reports also add that the Naval Base will be equipped with advanced facilities and capabilities akin to those of its counterpart in the Bay of Bengal.

An Indian Navy Do-228 Dornier.

In addition to the commissioning of INS Jatayu, the Indian Navy will also display its operational prowess during the upcoming commanders' conference that reportedly will take place aboard the twin aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. The conference will feature high-tempo operations, including cross-deck flying manoeuvres between the carriers—a demonstration of the Navy's agility and interoperability.

Impending Rotor copter Upgrade

Furthermore, the Navy also intends to modernise its rotor copter fleet; the induction of the MH-60 Romeo multirole helicopters is a step in that direction. The multirole helicopter will be commissioned in a formal ceremony that will take place in Kochi.

An Indian MH-60 Romeo

The MH-60R, as per reports, will help the navy with its reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The upcoming week will also witness key inaugurations, including the unveiling of the naval war college buildings in Goa and the inauguration of facilities in Karwar, further augmenting the Navy's training and operational infrastructure.

Combined operations of INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant

Also, the Indian Navy, as per the available reports, is likely to conduct twin carrier operations near Lakshadweep for the first time. The drill will take place to illustrate the Navy's ability to deploy and coordinate operations involving multiple aircraft carriers.

