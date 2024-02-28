Advertisement

Visakhapatnam: The Milan 2024 Sea Phase wrapped up with a grand ceremony aboard the INS Vikrant on Tuesday. This year's Milan saw 35 units, including ships, submarines, and aircraft, taking part.

Thirteen ships and one aircraft from Friendly Foreign Countries joined in the sea phase.

Advertisement

The Indian Navy demonstrated its strength with the participation of both aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and the indigenous INS Vikrant, Navy officials said.

During the exercises, the units engaged in various advanced drills covering surface, sub-surface, and air warfare, including combating asymmetric threats. Activities ranged from surface firings to anti-aircraft exercises, anti-submarine warfare drills with Indian Navy submarines, and air defence manoeuvres against fighters. Helicopters from the ships were extensively involved, along with seamanship tasks like fueling from Indian Navy tankers.

Advertisement

The Closing Ceremony, held uniquely, gathered all 35 units off the coast of Visakhapatnam, with Commanding Officers convening aboard the INS Vikrant for discussions. The ceremony featured debriefings on operational aspects, encouraging interaction among participating navies, facilitating the exchange of views.

This year Milan, as per Navy officials, increased mutual understanding and interoperability through shared experiences and best practices.