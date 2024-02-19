Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
February 19th, 2024

Meet Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Indian Army's New Vice Chief

Dwivedi's had ‘balanced exposure’ in both north & west, which means the VCOAS has dealt with adversity in the Kashmir Valley as well as in Rajasthan's desert.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Indian Army’s new Vice Chief
Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Indian Army’s new Vice Chief | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has taken over as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar on Monday. The transition ceremony was held at the National War Memorial, where Lieutenant General Dwivedi laid a wreath in honour of the fallen soldiers. He then received a Guard of Honor at the South Block Lawns, with which he initiated the beginning of his new role.

Before assuming the Vice Chief position, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command from 2022 to 2024. According to reports, Dwivedi  navigated through ‘extremely challenging operational environments’ during his tenure.

From Kashmir's Peaks to Rajasthan's Dunes: Lt Gen Dwivedi's Journey in Army

The Lieutenant General's journey in the military began when he was commissioned into the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984. He later commanded the very unit he started his journey in the army with. Following his assumption of the VCOAS post, the official statement said, "The general officer (Dwivedi) has had a unique distinction of balanced exposure to both the northern and western theatres." This means Diwedi had expertise in both the Kashmir Valley and the deserts of Rajasthan. 

Throughout his 39-year career, Dwivedi held an array of command and staff appointments, commanded units in diverse terrains, from the Kashmir Valley to the Rajasthan deserts, and served as Sector Commander and Inspector General of the Assam Rifles in the North East, dealing with counter-terrorism operations, as per reports.

One of his notable commands was the Rising Star Corps, where he played an important role in securing the Western borders with Pakistan. Further reports add that his most recent command as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command involved providing strategic guidance and operational oversight for operations along the northern and western borders, as well as counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Beyond the Battlefield: Dwivedi's Trailblazing Leadership and Technological Vision 

Lieutenant General Dwivedi's contributions extend beyond the battlefield. He has held important staff appointments at various headquarters, including the Armoured Brigade, Mountain Division, and Strike Corps. “As Director General of Infantry, he had steered and fast-tracked capital procurement of weapons for the three services, leading to significant and visible capability enhancement for our Armed Forces," an official statement from the MoD added.

Further, VCOAS also worked for the Army’s technological advancement through his efforts to integrate emerging technologies like big data analytics, AI, quantum, and blockchain solutions into military operations. Lieutenant General Dwivedi's overseas assignments in Somalia and the Seychelles, coupled with his academic achievements, including a Master’s Degree in Military Science, make the officer stand out among others in  his cadre.

Aside from his military achievements, Lieutenant General Dwivedi is a family man. He is married to Sunita Dwivedi, who is actively involved in charitable work, particularly with special ability children at the Aarushi Institute in Bhopal. 

February 19th, 2024

