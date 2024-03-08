×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 07:04 IST

US Coast Guard Ship Bertholf Joins Indian Counterpart for Maritime Drill Sea Defenders-2024

The maritime drill will simulate threats like piracy and conduct various exercises, including drone attacks, search and rescue, and drug interdiction.

Reported by: Digital Desk
US Coast Guard Ship Bertholf arrives at Port Blair
US Coast Guard Ship Bertholf arrives at Port Blair | Image:Indian Coast Guard
Port Blair: The US Coast Guard ship Bertholf has arrived for the joint exercise Sea Defenders-2024 with the Indian Coast Guard on Thursday. According to an official statement, the exercise will be conducted from March 9–10 near Andaman’s coast. 

USCGC Bertholf to Conduct Simulated Maritime Threat Exercises with Indian Coast Guard 

Further, the exercise will focus on simulating various maritime threats like piracy and asymmetric attacks, the statement added. These simulations will include drone attacks on commercial ships, joint search and rescue operations, firefighting, pollution response, and drug interdiction exercises. Additionally, there will be a simulated medical evacuation to improve readiness during emergencies. 

The USCGC Bertholf, a Legend-class cutter, is equipped with modern technology and weapons, such as a helicopter landing pad, advanced sensors, and communication equipment. The US Coast Guard, as per the Indian Defense Ministry’s statement, plays a virtual role in law enforcement, defence, and national security missions.

“Its visit to India, travelling more than 16,000 nautical miles from Alameda, California, reflects a shared commitment to upholding maritime norms and promoting a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region," the statement further added.

Visit to Bolster International Maritime Cooperation 

This joint exercise, as the MoD puts forth, will highlight the importance of international cooperation in addressing maritime challenges as well as the partnership between the Indian and US Coast Guards, which is a vital aspect of the strategic relationship between the two nations. Over the years, the Indian Coast Guard and the US Coast Guard have engaged in various training, exercises, and cooperative measures, strengthening their professional ties.

Prior to this, on September 22, 2022, the USCG Ship Midgett had visited Chennai. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 07:04 IST

