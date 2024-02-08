English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Akash missile system gains global traction following major arms deals with Armenia

India's indigenous Akash missile gained global attention following a major arms deal with Armenia, attracting interest from the Philippines, Brazil, and Egypt.

Digital Desk
Following a major arms deal, Akash Missile System has now garnered Interest from the Philippines, Brazil, and Egypt.
Image:Indian Air Force / DRDO
New Delhi: Amid India's aim to boost the export of indigenous military equipment, the Akash air defence missile system is taking the lead, gathering increased attention from various nations, including the Philippines, Brazil, and Egypt, as per media reports. This surge in interest follows a substantial arms deal with Armenia, amounting to over USD 600 million for the procurement of the advanced missile defence system.

Delivery to Armenia and growing international interest

According to defence officials, deliveries of the Akash missile system to Armenia are scheduled to commence within the next few months. Simultaneously, the system has garnered attention from several other countries, hinting at potential future agreements. "In the interim, numerous countries, including Brazil, Egypt, and the Philippines, have expressed interest in the Akash missile system," confirmed the defence officials.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), the Akash missile system has been actively in service for more than a decade. Its continuous evolution has resulted in multiple advanced versions being developed.

In a world first: Akash destroys 4 Tangos in a single salvo

Adding to the intrigue, India recently showcased the unprecedented capabilities of the indigenous Akash missile system during Astrashakti 2023 at the Suryalanka Air Force Station on December 12. Demonstrating its firepower, a single Akash firing unit engaged four unmanned aerial targets simultaneously, displaying its precision and efficiency, marking a world-first.

Manufactured by defence public sector units in collaboration with other industries, the Akash Weapon System has been effectively deployed by both the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army for the past decade. The system was initially unveiled through a firing conducted from the unit ordered in September 2019, reinforcing the Indian Air Force's confidence in its capabilities and rejection of NASAMs, a US system with a similar role to Akash.

Future prospects and  Global acclaim 

As per ANI, this indigenous system has not only received international acclaim but has also secured orders from international clientele, including countries in the Middle East. Anticipated continuous enhancements and upgrades by DRDO scientists involved in the project are expected to attract more orders from regions such as South East and West Asia.

Additionally, aiming to further inspire and engage the younger generation in defence research and development, DRDO Chief Samir V Kamat inaugurated a replica of the Akash missile at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai.

Published December 20th, 2023 at 08:07 IST

