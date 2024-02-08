Advertisement

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan recently visited the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) Delhi Campus with the purpose of exploring collaboration between C-DOT and the Indian Armed Forces for the development of advanced and secure telecom solutions.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan with C-DOT CEO, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay at C-DOT campus.

C-DOT Unveils Quantum Solutions to CDS

During the visit, C-DOT showcased its indigenously developed advanced security solutions and ongoing technology programs to General Chauhan. The CEO of C-DOT, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, presented a detailed overview of the Telecom product portfolio. This included key areas like the security operation centre for real-time detection of network malware, enterprise security centre for detecting and mitigating threats at an enterprise level, Quantum Key Distribution, and Post Quantum Cryptography.

The presentation also covered solutions such as 4G and 5G core and radio access networks, disaster management using Common Alert Protocol (CAP), optical transport and access solutions, and switching and routing solutions. The CEO assured General Chauhan of C-DOT's commitment to developing state-of-the-art security solutions aligned with the needs of the Indian Armed Forces.

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Lab visit.

All Actions for Indigenisation: CDS Underlines Collaboration for Future Security

General Chauhan emphasised the importance of collaboration between C-DOT and the three branches of the Indian Armed Forces. He highlighted the need for integrated and advanced secure communication solutions in the evolving landscape of modern warfare, shifting from network-centric to data-centric approaches.

Interacting with C-DOT engineers, General Chauhan expressed confidence in the nation's ability to protect its communication systems and cyberspace. He acknowledged the transformative phase of digitization in the country and praised C-DOT's efforts in contributing to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

CDS General Anil Chauhan sharing his notion on the entire experience at C-DOT campus.



The visit included lab demonstrations of various solutions, providing practical insights into their applications. C-DOT thanked the entire defence team led by General Chauhan and expressed enthusiasm for further collaboration.

In his remarks, General Chauhan said , “Our country is in the midst of transformation, we are moving on the path of digitisation, all our actions are striving towards indigenisation." He described the visit to C-DOT as a revelation, expressing confidence in the nation's ability to safeguard its communication systems and cyberspace.