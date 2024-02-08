Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 10:50 IST

CDS Explores Quantum Solutions for Futuristic & Secured Communication Solutions for the Armed Forces

General Anil Chauhan explored an opportunity through collaboration for modern, secure communication in the evolving digital landscape.

Digital Desk
CDS visiting the lab of Common Alert Protocol (CAP) Early Warning Integrated Alert System.
CDS visiting the lab of Common Alert Protocol (CAP) Early Warning Integrated Alert System. | Image:PIB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan recently visited the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) Delhi Campus with the purpose of exploring collaboration between C-DOT and the Indian Armed Forces for the development of advanced and secure telecom solutions.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan with C-DOT CEO, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay at C-DOT campus.

C-DOT Unveils Quantum Solutions to CDS

During the visit, C-DOT showcased its indigenously developed advanced security solutions and ongoing technology programs to General Chauhan. The CEO of C-DOT, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, presented a detailed overview of the Telecom product portfolio. This included key areas like the security operation centre for real-time detection of network malware, enterprise security centre for detecting and mitigating threats at an enterprise level, Quantum Key Distribution, and Post Quantum Cryptography.

The presentation also covered solutions such as 4G and 5G core and radio access networks, disaster management using Common Alert Protocol (CAP), optical transport and access solutions, and switching and routing solutions. The CEO assured General Chauhan of C-DOT's commitment to developing state-of-the-art security solutions aligned with the needs of the Indian Armed Forces.

Advertisement
Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Lab visit.

All Actions for Indigenisation: CDS Underlines Collaboration for Future Security

General Chauhan emphasised the importance of collaboration between C-DOT and the three branches of the Indian Armed Forces. He highlighted the need for integrated and advanced secure communication solutions in the evolving landscape of modern warfare, shifting from network-centric to data-centric approaches.

Advertisement

Interacting with C-DOT engineers, General Chauhan expressed confidence in the nation's ability to protect its communication systems and cyberspace. He acknowledged the transformative phase of digitization in the country and praised C-DOT's efforts in contributing to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

CDS General Anil Chauhan sharing his notion on the entire experience at C-DOT campus.
 

The visit included lab demonstrations of various solutions, providing practical insights into their applications. C-DOT thanked the entire defence team led by General Chauhan and expressed enthusiasm for further collaboration.

Advertisement

In his remarks, General Chauhan said , “Our country is in the midst of transformation, we are moving on the path of digitisation, all our actions are striving towards indigenisation." He described the visit to C-DOT as a revelation, expressing confidence in the nation's ability to safeguard its communication systems and cyberspace.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement