Updated March 8th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

DRDO Conducts Maiden Surface Run of High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle in Kochi

The HEAUV, as per Navy, will be equipped with sensor modules for Anti-submarine Warfare, Mine Countermeasures, ISR missions and more.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The HEAUV tested at the Cochin Shipyard's International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) Jetty in Kochi.
The HEAUV tested at the Cochin Shipyard's International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) Jetty in Kochi. | Image:DRDO
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the surface test of India’s High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (HEAUV) on Thursday. This underwater vehicle was tested at the Cochin Shipyard's International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) Jetty in Kochi. The test showed that the HEAUV met all the set goals precisely, according to DRDO officials.

The test is a leap forward for India’s underwater maritime offensive capabilities and shows the country's growing understanding and eagerness to add autonomous underwater systems. DRDO’s official statement following the successful trial run said, “Maiden Surface run of High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (HEAUV) meeting all the mission parameters was carried out successfully”.

About India’s to be High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle 

The HEAUV can operate autonomously for long periods, promising to improve India's maritime surveillance, reconnaissance, and underwater warfare capabilities. According to prior reports, the Indian Navy had already released a Request for Information seeking a new High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (HEAUV) with stealth capabilities and a minimum endurance of 15 days. 

HEAUV during its recent surface trials.

The HEAUV will be equipped with configurable sensor modules for Anti-submarine Warfare, Mine Countermeasures, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Bathymetric and Oceanographic data gathering. Technical parameters include stealthiness, long endurance, and module-based roles for various missions.

In addition to the HEAUV, India is also exploring the development of Extra Large Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (XLUUVs). The Ministry of Defence has initiated a project to design and develop these XLUUVs, which could be among the largest submarine drones in the world. These XLUUVs would serve various roles, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. The project aims to bridge the projected gap in India's underwater capabilities and is expected to involve major shipbuilders like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

Published March 8th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

