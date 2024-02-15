English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 01:13 IST

DRDO's Tapas To Make Comeback? Navy, IAF Could Acquire At Least 10 MALE Drones: Reports

The IAF is closely monitoring the performance of the drones, along with other important factors, before making further decisions regarding acquisition.

Digital Desk
DRDO’s Medium Altitude Long Endurance Drone Tapas
DRDO’s Medium Altitude Long Endurance Drone Tapas | Image:DRDO
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force have expressed keen interest in the domestically developed Tapas medium altitude long endurance drone, and the Defence Research and Organisation have rubbished claims about Tapas being shelved. Sources within the defence establishment have revealed to ANI that discussions between the armed forces and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have taken place regarding the potential and the capabilities that could be applied for roles within the services.

Following the meeting, the Indian Air Force even formalised its interest by communicating directly with the DRDO on the matter. Furthermore, it has been disclosed that the Indian Navy would initiate the trials and testing of the Tapas drone in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory.

Should these trials prove successful and align with the operational requirements, General Qualitative Staff Requirements (GSQR), of the armed forces, reports state the Indian Navy might place an order for approximately 10-12 drones. Similarly, the Indian Air Force is closely monitoring the performance of the drones, along with other important factors, before making further decisions regarding acquisition. Also contrary to recent speculations, the DRDO has denied any shelving of the Tapas drone project, stating that the organisation is committed to its ongoing development. While acknowledging that the Tapas drones, developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment Laboratory, have not yet fully met the Joint Services Qualitative Requirements of flying at 30,000 feet for over 24 hours continuously, DRDO officials are optimistic about addressing these shortcomings.

During testing, the Tapas drones, as per officials, have proven their capability by reaching altitudes of up to 28,000 feet and sustaining flight for over 18 hours. However, efforts are underway to augment the drone's slated specifications: design and power capacity, to better meet the service requirements for altitude and endurance. This includes ongoing research and development initiatives led by Dr. Samir V Kamat and his team at the DRDO.

The Tapas drone project is part of a broader effort by India to strengthen its defence capabilities through indigenous innovation. Alongside projects like Ghatak and Archer, which focus on unmanned combat aerial vehicles, the Tapas drone represents a crucial component in India's quest for self-reliance in defence technology.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 01:13 IST

