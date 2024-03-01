Advertisement

Chandipur: The Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was successfully tested against high-speed unmanned aerial (UAV) targets under different interception scenarios on February 28 and 29 off the coast of Odisha.

According to reports, the launch was performed using a ground-based portable launcher at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur. These trials were conducted to demonstrate the system's capability to intercept and destroy high-speed unmanned aerial targets under various scenarios.

Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile was successfully tested against high speed unmanned aerial targets under different interception scenarios on 28th and 29th Feb 2024 off the coast of Odisha@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/yvMsYxGW2M — DRDO (@DRDO_India)

About India’s Developing MANPADS

The VSHORADS, a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD), was domestically developed by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners, as per an official statement.

Furthermore, the air defence system incorporates technologies such as a miniaturised Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which were validated during the tests. Powered by a dual-thrust solid motor, the missile is designed to neutralise low altitude aerial threats at short ranges. Additionally, as the name suggests, it is of smaller size and is mobile.

Defence Minister & Officials Lauds VSHORADS Test

The flight tests were observed by officials from the Indian Army, senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories, and industry partners. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, following the test, lauded DRDO, the Indian Army, and the industry for their collaborative efforts in the successful test and validation of the system's subcomponents. Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO also praised the entire team involved in the design and development of the missile.

