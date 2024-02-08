Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 06:51 IST

DRDO's Tapas Drone Not Dead Yet! Plans to Expand Capabilities for High Altitude Operations Underway

DRDO's Tapas drone aims to enhance altitude capabilities for Andaman-Nicobar operations despite facing the recent setback. Strategic advancements underway.

Digital Desk
DRDO’s Medium Altitude Long Endurance Drone Tapas
DRDO’s Medium Altitude Long Endurance Drone Tapas | Image:DRDO
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chandipur, Odisha: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to continue its efforts to enhance the capabilities of the Tapas medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) drone. The project, led by the Aeronautical Development Establishment Laboratory, has garnered interest from one of the defence services for potential use around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Despite facing challenges in meeting the Joint Services Qualitative Requirements of flying at altitudes exceeding 30,000 feet for over 24 hours continuously, the Tapas drone has attracted attention for operational use in surveillance and reconnaissance missions in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. DRDO sources revealed that during testing, the drone reached an altitude of 28,000 feet and demonstrated a flight endurance of over 18 hours.

Tapas to Begin New Adventures in Andaman

DRDO has acknowledged the interest of a specific defence force in utilising the Tapas drones for operations in the strategically significant Andaman and Nicobar Islands. "One of the defence forces has shown interest in using the Tapas drones for operations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where it can be used for surveillance and reconnaissance," sources in the DRDO said.

The adaptable nature of the Tapas drone, requiring a relatively short runway for takeoff, makes it suitable for deployment from smaller airfields on the island territories.

DRDO's Dilemma: The Quest for Improvement

DRDO officials highlighted the need for further improvements in design and increased power for the Tapas drone to align with the service requirements of altitude and endurance. The recent evaluations indicated that the drone fell short of meeting these specific criteria, prompting the Aeronautical Development Establishment Laboratory to focus on refining the drone's capabilities. However, for now, the project is officially sidelined until it meets the Armed Forces' requirements for operating at higher altitudes.

The Tapas drone project, part of DRDO's initiatives in unmanned combat aerial vehicles, was under the leadership of Dr. Samir V Kamat. The laboratory, as per an ANI report, is committed to addressing the challenges faced during trials and enhancing the drone's performance, making it more suitable for meeting the operational demands of altitude and endurance. However, DRDO continues to play a crucial role in advancing drone technology, with projects such as Ghatak and Archer contributing to India's unmanned aerial reconnaissance and warfare capabilities.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 06:51 IST

