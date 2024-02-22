Advertisement

New Delhi: The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to integrate advanced weapons and sensors for the LCA Tejas aircraft.

The MoU was signed by Prabhulla Chandran VK, Technology Director (Avionics and Weapon Systems) of ADA, and Air Vice Marshal KN Santosh, Commandant of the Software Development Institute (SDI) of IAF.

ADA, an organisation under the Department of Defence Research and Development, is tasked with designing and developing Tejas-LCA and its variants. Recognising the ongoing need to enhance aircraft weaponry and sensor systems, ADA has begun sharing expertise with SDI for the integration of weapons and sensors. This collaboration, as per the Defence Ministry, will empower the IAF to autonomously conduct sensor and weapon integration, along with flight testing, thus increasing the overall operational capabilities of the Tejas-LCA fighter in the long run and helping the Indian aeronautical complex develop faster.

The Tejas LCA, developed by ADA, has achieved successful type certification with over 10,000 incident-free flying sorties. The IAF has already commissioned two squadrons of this fighter aircraft, with plans underway to introduce twin-seater aircraft. This partnership reflects India's commitment to strengthening its indigenous defence capabilities and ensuring the readiness of its air force for contemporary warfare.

Additionally, according to prior reports, the Tejas Mk1A will soon take its maiden flight, and upon that, as per IAF Chief VR Chaudhari the aircraft will see itself deployed in forward air bases.