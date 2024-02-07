Indian Armed Forces are set to acquire three new spy planes for advanced surveillance, utilising indigenous technology and spearheaded by DRDO and IAF. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Indian Armed Forces are going to procure three new spy planes soon to keep an eye on enemy communications and for long-range surveillance missions, as per reports.

According to an ANI report the plan for these spy planes is in the works, and it's expected to be discussed by the Defence Ministry next week. The goal is to develop these planes within India, using mostly Indian-made technology and equipment, thus to made them under Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured)

The project is being spearheaded by the Defense Research and Development Laboratory and the Indian Air Force. Reports add that the Armed Forces have planned to use an Airbus-319 class aircraft to act as its basic fuselage or basic platform, where the subcomponents shall be embedded. The next step will be to issue a tender, or, as intelligentsia refers to it, a Request for Information (RFI), to aircraft manufacturers to buy the necessary platform for the planes.

The need for these spy planes has been there for a while, and now the specifications for the project have been finalised, the ANI report added. Further, the Center for Airborne Studies is overseeing this project, along with other development projects like the Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems.

As per prior reports, there are plans to buy six more Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft based on the Embraer aircraft. The plans are for AEW&C Mark 1A aircraft on the Embraer legacy jet plane platform, as well as AEWC Mark 2 on Airbus 321 jets for the Indian Air Force.

The Indian Air Force is also trying to develop its own indigenous intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (I-STAR) aircraft. The Center for Airborne Studies is also working on the Medium Range Maritime Reconnaissance project for the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy. This project has the end goal of developing C-295-based maritime surveillance aircraft.