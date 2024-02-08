Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

India's elite NSG commandos adopt 'Dronekiller' tech to tackle border security menace

India's National Security Guard (NSG) has showcased its 'Dronekiller' in the 2024 calendar, a portable drone jammer weighing less than 10 lbs.

Yuvraj Tyagi
NSG Commandos
The NSG, known for its role in responding to serious terrorist attacks, has equipped itself with the 'Dronekiller' to counter the threat of drone infiltrations. | Image:National Security Guard
New Delhi: One of India’s premier counter-terrorism units, the National Security Guard (NSG) has unveiled its calendar for the year 2024. Full of high-octane action-oriented visuals, the calendar features a distinct weapon system, the ‘Dronekiller’. This advanced man-portable drone jammer, weighing less than 10 lbs, aims to disrupt communication and GPS links of commercial drones within a range of up to 1 km. 

The NSG's introduction of the 'Dronekiller' is a response to the escalating issue of drones being used for smuggling arms, ammunition, and narcotics from across the border, particularly in regions like Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The government has reported 53 cases of such drone-related smuggling incidents in Punjab alone in the last three years. To counter this menace, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified border surveillance, patrolling, and the manning of observation posts. 

Efforts in countering the growing drone menace 

In an effort to curb the drone threat, the Ministry of Home Affairs established the Anti Rogue Drone Technology Committee last year. The Border Security Force, facing what it terms an "unprecedented drone menace," has intercepted 90 drones from Pakistan in 2023 alone. These drones, equipped with high-resolution cameras, have been dropping consignments of opium, heroin, and even weapons, posing a serious security risk.

The NSG, known as India's federal contingency deployment force, has positioned itself as a key player in responding to serious terrorist attacks. The force has now equipped itself with the 'Dronekiller,' a portable system that disrupts rogue drone activities and protects against potential security threats. The specialized force, authorized for use in exceptional situations, has expanded its role to include countering the growing menace of drone infiltrations. 

Dronekiller's features and NSG's response capability 

The 'Dronekiller' boasts SDR technology, allowing easy field upgrades without the need for costly hardware changes. It can be seamlessly integrated with the CADENCE Lite wearable drone detector, forming a comprehensive portable counter-drone system. With an effective range of 1 km, it is designed for use by security response teams, ground forces personnel, and mobile units. Notably, the NSG's 'Dronekiller' is capable of disabling drones operating on 7 frequency bands, providing a lethal response up to 1000 meters.

In a world where UAV threats are unpredictable and require swift responses, electronic fences and directed energy weapons are proving insufficient. The 'Dronekiller' emerges as a gap filler in the counter-drone arsenal, offering mobility and adaptability crucial for effective responses. As India grapples with evolving security challenges, the NSG's latest technological addition is poised to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation against aerial threats. 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

