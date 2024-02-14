Advertisement

New Delhi: India is initiating a mission to develop an indigenous power plant for its Arjun Mark 1A tanks, as delays in the procurement of German engines threaten to stall the project for approximately four years. Interestingly, following the Defence Secretary’s visit on Tuesday, the Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) unveiled its 1500 HP engine for Arjun MBT series.

According to defence sources, German engine manufacturers have indicated a 48-month time frame for restarting production of engines crucial for the deployment of Arjun Mark 1A tanks, particularly in the desert sector.

German Setbacks Leads to Made-in-India’s Comeback

In response to this setback, authorities are leveraging the delay period to spearhead the development of an indigenous engine capable of powering the Arjun Mark 1A tanks. "The agencies concerned are now trying to use the period of delay in the project to develop an indigenous engine that can be used for powering the Arjun Mark 1As," the sources added.

Despite the challenges, progress is underway, with existing engines held by development agencies set to initiate production of the initial tanks under the Defence Ministry's order for 118 locally manufactured Arjun Mk-1A tanks. This order, valued at Rs 7,523 crore, was placed with the Heavy Vehicles Factory in Avadi in 2021.

However, previously India's aspirations to develop a light tank also faced hurdles, primarily due to delays in engine supplies from Germany. This compelled Larsen and Toubro, alongside the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to opt for an American Cummins engine as an alternative solution.

Development of Engine for Futuristic Main Battle Tank

Indian agencies are already looking towards the future, actively working on the development of an engine for a futuristic main battle tank. "Indian agencies concerned have already started working on developing an engine for a futuristic main battle tank," officials affirmed. They further noted that this same engine could potentially be adapted for the Arjun Mark 1A project, though requiring certain modifications and adjustments.

Following a visit by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, AVNL also shared specifications of its developed 1500 HP Arjun Mk1As. The engine designated for the Arjun 1A tank, known as the MB 838 Ka-501, has a 90-degree Vee design with 10 cylinders, operating on a four-stroke cycle. Turbocharged and liquid-circulation cooled, the engine also delivers a said 1500 HP at 2400 rpm, with a maximum torque of 5013 Nm at around 1600 rpm.

With a bore of 170 mm and piston stroke of 175 mm, its engine capacity is 39.7 dm3, according to AVNL. Furthermore, operating at an idling speed of 850 rpm and a top speed of 2400 rpm.

The Arjun Mk-1A is more powerful and capable than its predecessor, the Arjun Mk-1 main battle tank, currently in service with the Indian Army. With 72 upgrades, including 14 major improvements, the new variant would augment the tank regiment's lethality, mobility, and survivability on the battlefield.