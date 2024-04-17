Indian Air Force Prepares for Astra Mark-2 Trial to Enhance Combat Readiness

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a significant development aimed at bolstering the Indian Air Force's fighter fleet, India is gearing up to conduct the inaugural test of the Astra Mark-2 air-to-air missile, which boasts a strike range of 120-130 km. This forthcoming test marks a crucial milestone in India's indigenous missile development program and is expected to enhance the Air Force's combat capabilities.

The Astra family of missiles, aptly named after the Sanskrit word for "Weapon," is a testament to India's prowess in missile technology. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Astra series comprises all-weather beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles capable of engaging targets at varying distances, ranging from 500 m to 340 km. The Astra Mark-1, with a strike range of around 90-100 km, is already integrated into the Indian Air Force's fleet, including the LCA Tejas and the Su-30 MKI fighter jets.

Advertisement

Advancements in Missile Technology

Su-30 MKI firing the ASTRA missile on 16 September 2019. | Credit- PIB

According to defence officials, the ongoing efforts to develop the Astra Mark-2 air-to-air missile are progressing steadily, with the first test firing scheduled to take place in the coming months. The Astra Mark-2, with its extended strike range, is poised to provide the Indian Air Force with a strategic advantage in air-to-air combat scenarios. Additionally, it holds potential as an export product, offering friendly foreign countries operating Russian-origin Sukhoi aircraft an advanced solution for their defence needs.

Advertisement

The Defence Research and Development Organisation's pursuit of missile development includes not only the Astra Mark-1 and Mark-2 but also a longer version known as the Astra Mark-3. With capabilities comparable to the Meteor missiles deployed alongside the Rafale fighter jets, the Astra Mark-3 represents another stride towards achieving self-reliance in missile technology. The recent footage released by the Indian Air Force showcasing the launch of an Astra Mark-2 from a Su-30MKI further underscores the progress made in indigenous missile integration and deployment.

Astra Mark-3's Technological Advancements

The Ministry of Defence's Year End Review highlights the successful flight testing of the Astra Mark-3 equipped with solid fuel ducted ramjet (SFDR) propulsion in 2023. This technological advancement enables the missile to intercept aerial threats over longer distances at supersonic speeds. Configured with a nozzle-less booster, thrust modulation system, and sustainer engine, the Astra Mark-3 demonstrates enhanced performance and efficacy in combating evolving airborne threats.

Amidst regional dynamics and evolving threats, India's investment in indigenous missile development remains paramount. While neighbouring countries may possess long-range air-to-air missiles, such as the Chinese PL-15, India's focus on enhancing its own capabilities underscores its commitment to national security. The recent contract signed with Bharat Dynamics Limited for the supply of Astra Mark-1 missiles further reinforces India's resolve to equip its armed forces with cutting-edge technology.

Advertisement

The upcoming test of the Astra Mark-2 missile represents a pivotal moment in India's quest for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, positioning the nation as a formidable force in the global arena of missile technology.