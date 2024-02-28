Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian Army introduced the 46-metre Modular Bridge, jointly manufactured and produced by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The Ministry of Defence claims that with the induction of the new pontoon bridge, it has ‘bolstered its (Army’s) bridging capability’.

The induction ceremony was held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, where General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, presided over the handover of this new bridging system. Over the next four years, the Indian Army plans to induct a total of 41 sets of these Modular Bridges for ₹2,585 Crores.

All About DRDO-L&T Bridge Systems

These bridges, as per MoD, are specially designed to provide a ‘versatile’ solution for overcoming obstacles like canals and ditches with ease. The system also comes with a mechanically launched single-span design, measures 46 metres in length, and ensures quick and rapid deployment and retrieval, which is necessary for the fast-paced nature of mechanised operations of the infantry.

Each Modular Bridge set has seven carrier vehicles based on 8x8 Heavy Mobility Vehicles and two launcher vehicles based on 10x10 Heavy Mobility Vehicles. According to MoD, this setup enables quick launching and retrieval, making the equipment highly mobile and adaptable to various terrains.

Replacement for Older Pontoon Bridges

Moreover, the bridges will replace the existing manually launched Medium Girder Bridges (MGB) and offer several advantages such as increased span, reduced construction time, and improved mechanical launching capabilities.

The induction of these Modular Bridges not only ‘bolsters’ the Indian Army's operational effectiveness but also underlines India as a nation that has grown in defence technology and manufacturing. This procurement falls under the indigenous design and production category referred to as Buy Indian-IDDM. Thus, affirming its commitment to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) in defence production.

