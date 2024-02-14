English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

Indian Navy & Coast Guard to Receive 463 Advanced Remote-Controlled Guns Worth Rs 1,752 Cr

This acquisition of 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Guns (SRCG) will have over 85 percent of parts made in India, as per the MoD.

Digital Desk
An Ordnance Factory 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Gun
An Ordnance Factory 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Gun | Image:OFT
New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence signed a contract worth Rs. 1752.13 crores on Wednesday with Advanced Weapon Equipment India (AWEIL) for producing and supplying 463 guns to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, according to reports.

This acquisition of 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Guns (SRCG) will have over 85 percent of parts made in India, as per the MoD.

“The SRCG will enhance the capability of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard to accurately engage small targets that pose a threat to ships in an asymmetric environment, both by day and night,” the MoD’s official statement read.

Additionally, it will provide opportunities to over 125 Indian vendors and government defence companies for the next 5 years, aligning with the government's vision of Aatmanirbharta in Defence.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 17:39 IST

