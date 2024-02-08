English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 21:54 IST

Light tank Zorawar for Himalayan border region begins trials, Indian Army handover expected by April

The 25-tonne Zorawar light tank is designed to swiftly navigate high mountainous terrain, addressing the need for enhanced capabilities in Ladakh region.

Moumita Mukherjee
Indian light tank Zorawar designed for Himalayan border regions begins trials, Indian Army handover expected by April | Image:ANI/Representative
The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) begins the development trials of the the first prototype of India’s indigenously developed light tank Zorawar. The light tank expected to be deployed in Himalayan border regions is set to delivered to the Indian Army for further testing by April this year. Defense officials informed ANI that the light tank, equipped with a new engine, has covered over 100 kilometers during trials at the facilities of the development cum production partner.

The Army placed orders for 59 Zorawar light tanks with DRDO, which is collaborating with Larsen and Toubro for production. Originally slated for delivery in December, the light tank's trials in deserts and high-altitude locations were delayed due to engine supply issues from Germany.

In a bid to enhance mobility and maneuvering capabilities in the Ladakh sector, where China has deployed light tanks extensively, the Indian Army initiated the Zorawar light tank project. Despite the setback in delivery timelines, the Army is actively supporting the mega project and is collaborating with private sector firms to develop cutting-edge weapon systems.

Simultaneously, the Army is conducting a competition to procure an additional 295 light tanks under a separate program, with six to seven firms vying for the contract. The Zorawar light tank, a 25-tonne vehicle, is designed to swiftly navigate high mountainous terrain, addressing the need for enhanced capabilities in the Ladakh region. The project, aligned with the Make in India initiative, received recent clearance from the Defence Acquisition Council, showcasing the Army's commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities.

(With ANI inputs)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 21:54 IST

