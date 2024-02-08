Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

NASA and Lockheed Martin’s X-59 is set to redefine commercial supersonic travel

NASA and Lockheed Martin celebrate the successful rollout of the QueSST X-59 at the Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California.

Yuvraj Tyagi
X-59
X-59 | Image:NASA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a groundbreaking moment for aviation history, NASA and Lockheed Martin successfully rolled out the QueSST X-59, marking a transformative leap in supersonic flight capabilities. The event, hosted at the Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California, brought the highly anticipated project to life, capturing global attention with its potential to redefine commercial air travel. 

The X-59 QueSST, a collaborative venture between NASA and Lockheed Martin, showcased an exceptional design tailored to mitigate sonic booms, embodying NASA's commitment to reshaping the future of air travel. Its elongated nose, unconventional cockpit arrangement, and innovative features underscored a specialized purpose in revolutionizing the acoustic footprint of supersonic flight. 

Quiet supersonic travel: A new era takes flight 

NASA's Deputy Administrator, Pam Melroy, celebrated the completion of the X-59 as a major achievement. Despite initial delays, the aircraft was poised to usher in a new era of quieter supersonic travel. Initiated in 2016, the project encountered technical challenges leading to schedule adjustments, but the formal rollout symbolized the successful fusion of ambition and reality.

Before its maiden flight, the X-59 underwent comprehensive testing, including integrated systems testing, engine runs, and taxi tests. Subsequent phases validated the core design through supersonic range flights and community response studies, pivotal for regulatory decisions. The goal was to demonstrate that meticulous design considerations significantly reduced the noise impact of traditional sonic booms. 

Key features of the X-59 

The X-59's striking features, including the extended nose designed to dissipate shockwaves, exemplified innovation in supersonic aviation. The cockpit's reliance on external vision systems and the unique positioning of the F414-GE-100 turbofan showcased the aircraft's specialized design to effectively suppress shockwaves. These features contributed to the aircraft's mission of achieving quieter sonic thumps during supersonic flight. 

As per a press release, NASA's commitment to sharing data and technology from the X-59 aligned with its broader goal of transforming commercial supersonic travel. The project not only opened new markets for U.S. companies but also had global implications for reevaluating restrictions on supersonic flight over land. The community response studies, conducted between 2025-2026, played a crucial role in shaping future regulatory decisions. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

