English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Indigenous ABHYAS aerial target system clears flight trials, ready for production

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) accomplished a significant feat with the completion of four flight trials of the ABHYAS system.

Yuvraj Tyagi
ABHYAS System
ABHYAS System | Image:PIB
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Odisha: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of four flight trials of the high-speed expendable aerial target 'ABHYAS' at Odisha's Chandipur integrated test range. Conducted between January 30 and February 2, these trials marked a significant advancement in India's indigenous defense capabilities. 

The trials, aimed at achieving four distinct mission objectives, utilized a revised robust configuration of the ABHYAS system. Launched from a mobile launcher using two 68 mm booster rockets, manufactured by Munitions India Limited, the ABHYAS demonstrated exceptional performance in meeting its objectives. 

Advertisement

Validation of critical parameters and mission objectives 

The flight trials validated various critical parameters essential for the effective performance of ABHYAS in realistic threat scenarios. These parameters included endurance, speed, manoeuvrability, altitude, and range. The successful attainment of these objectives underscores the effectiveness and reliability of the indigenous autopilot system developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE). 

The single booster, designed by the Advanced Systems Laboratory in Hyderabad, played a crucial role in providing reduced launch acceleration while ensuring the safe release of the booster and launcher clearance. Additionally, achieving the required end-of-launch velocity further demonstrated the system's capability to meet operational requirements. 

Advertisement

Multi-faceted capabilities for weapon system practice 

ABHYAS serves as a versatile platform for practicing weapon systems, featuring radar cross-section, visual, and infrared augmentation systems. Designed to simulate various aircraft, it provides a realistic threat scenario for testing surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems and anti-aircraft warfare practices.

Advertisement

The laptop-based ground control system facilitates seamless integration and enables pre-flight checks, data recording during flight, and post-flight analysis. With minimal logistics requirements and cost-effectiveness, ABHYAS offers a viable alternative to imported equivalents, aligning with the government's 'Make in India' initiative. 

Path to production and export potential 

Collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Defence during the flight trials has paved the way for ABHYAS to enter production. With the support of these production agencies, the system is now poised for mass production and holds significant export potential. 

Beyond its primary role as a high-speed expendable aerial target, ABHYAS boasts versatility in applications such as jamming and decoying. Its radar cross-section (RCS) and signature augmentation capabilities make it an invaluable asset for enhancing India's defence capabilities across various domains, including anti-aircraft warfare and surface-to-air missile testing. Additionally, its utility in scenarios such as post-launch recovery for the Indian Navy underscores its relevance in addressing critical defence needs. 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 13:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News43 minutes ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement