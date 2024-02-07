Indigenous ABHYAS aerial target system clears flight trials, ready for production

Advertisement

Odisha: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of four flight trials of the high-speed expendable aerial target 'ABHYAS' at Odisha's Chandipur integrated test range. Conducted between January 30 and February 2, these trials marked a significant advancement in India's indigenous defense capabilities.

The trials, aimed at achieving four distinct mission objectives, utilized a revised robust configuration of the ABHYAS system. Launched from a mobile launcher using two 68 mm booster rockets, manufactured by Munitions India Limited, the ABHYAS demonstrated exceptional performance in meeting its objectives.

Validation of critical parameters and mission objectives

Four flight trials of High Speed Expendable Aerial Target-ABHYAS with different mission objectives in a revised robust configuration using single booster was successfully conducted from ITR, Chandipur during 30 Jan to 02 Feb 2024. @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/p7BtEz5SsQ — DRDO (@DRDO_India) February 5, 2024

The flight trials validated various critical parameters essential for the effective performance of ABHYAS in realistic threat scenarios. These parameters included endurance, speed, manoeuvrability, altitude, and range. The successful attainment of these objectives underscores the effectiveness and reliability of the indigenous autopilot system developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE).

The single booster, designed by the Advanced Systems Laboratory in Hyderabad, played a crucial role in providing reduced launch acceleration while ensuring the safe release of the booster and launcher clearance. Additionally, achieving the required end-of-launch velocity further demonstrated the system's capability to meet operational requirements.

Multi-faceted capabilities for weapon system practice

ABHYAS serves as a versatile platform for practicing weapon systems, featuring radar cross-section, visual, and infrared augmentation systems. Designed to simulate various aircraft, it provides a realistic threat scenario for testing surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems and anti-aircraft warfare practices.

The laptop-based ground control system facilitates seamless integration and enables pre-flight checks, data recording during flight, and post-flight analysis. With minimal logistics requirements and cost-effectiveness, ABHYAS offers a viable alternative to imported equivalents, aligning with the government's 'Make in India' initiative.

Path to production and export potential

Collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Defence during the flight trials has paved the way for ABHYAS to enter production. With the support of these production agencies, the system is now poised for mass production and holds significant export potential.

Beyond its primary role as a high-speed expendable aerial target, ABHYAS boasts versatility in applications such as jamming and decoying. Its radar cross-section (RCS) and signature augmentation capabilities make it an invaluable asset for enhancing India's defence capabilities across various domains, including anti-aircraft warfare and surface-to-air missile testing. Additionally, its utility in scenarios such as post-launch recovery for the Indian Navy underscores its relevance in addressing critical defence needs.