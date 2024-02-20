Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 20:15 IST

Tejas Mk1A's Quadruplex Digital Fly-by-Wire System Integrated into LSP7 LCA Flies Successfully

The maiden flight was piloted by Wing Commander Siddarth Singh KMJ (Retd) of the National Flight Test Centre, where all critical parameters were validated.

Digital Desk
Tejas Mk1A program hits a major milestone with successful integration of Digital Fly by Wire Control system. | Image:Indian Air Force
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a major milestone for the Tejas Mk1A program, the Digital Fly by Wire Flight Control Computer (DFCC) was successfully integrated into prototype LSP7 and tested during a flight on February 19, an official statement from the Ministry of Defense read. Developed domestically by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Bengaluru, the DFCC, as per MoD, has ”Digital Fly by Wire Flight Control Computer features Quadruplex Power PC based Processor, high speed autonomous state machine based I/O controller, enhanced computational throughput, and complex on-board software that complies to DO178C level-A safety requirements.”

The maiden flight was piloted by Wing Commander Siddarth Singh KMJ (Retd) of the National Flight Test Centre, where all critical parameters of the fly-by-wire controls were validated with satisfaction', a statement added.

Under the Department of Defense Research and Development and the Ministry of Defense, the Aeronautical Development Agency has successfully type-certified the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). 

The Indian Air Force has already put into operation the Tejas LCA Mk1, and the upgraded version, Tejas MK1A, features components such as an advanced mission computer, a digital flight control computer (DFCC Mk1A), smart multi-function displays (SMFD), an electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, and an advanced self-protection jammer, among others.

Additionally, as per prior reports, the Tejas Mk1A will be introduced into the Air Force by the end of this month, and the IAF Chief has added that the Mk1A will be deployed in forward air bases.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has also lauded the collaborative efforts of teams from DRDO, IAF, ADA, and industries involved in the successful flight test of the DFCC system for Tejas Mk1A as a vital step towards self-reliance with reduced reliance on special imports. Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO also extended their congratulations to the teams while being confident in the timely delivery of Tejas MK1A to the IAF.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 20:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

