The cost-effectiveness of the laser is highlighted, with firing it for 10 seconds equivalent to the cost of using a regular heater for just an hour. | Image: UK MoD

London: The United Kingdom has achieved a ‘UK-first milestone in military technology with the successful high-power firing of the DragonFire laser directed energy weapon (LDEW) against aerial targets during a trial at the Ministry of Defence's Hebrides Range, as per their Defence Ministry. The DragonFire laser system, developed through a £100 million joint investment by the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) and industry partners, aims to enhance the accuracy of the UK Armed Forces while reducing dependence on high-cost ammunition.

DargonFire’s £1 coin Precision Capabilities

Led by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), in collaboration with industry partners MBDA, Leonardo, and QinetiQ, DragonFire utilises ‘cutting-edge’ UK technology to deliver a high-power laser over long ranges. The precision achieved is comparable to hitting a £1 coin from a kilometre away. The weapon operates on a line-of-sight principle, engaging visible targets with pinpoint accuracy.

The laser's ability to engage targets at the speed of light is a key advantage, using an intense beam to cut through the target and potentially leading to structural failure or other impactful outcomes if the warhead is targeted. Notably, the cost-effectiveness of the laser is highlighted, with firing it for 10 seconds equivalent to the cost of using a regular heater for just an hour. This positions the DragonFire laser as a potential long-term, low-cost alternative for specific tasks currently carried out by missiles.

A Night shot of the DragonFire System. | Image: UK MoD

Weapon with ‘Revolutionary’ Potential: Shapps

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps underlined the ‘revolutionary’ potential of this weaponry, citing its ability to reduce reliance on expensive ammunition and lower the risk of collateral damage. “This type of cutting-edge weaponry has the potential to revolutionise the battlespace by reducing the reliance on expensive ammunition while also lowering the risk of collateral damage”, Shapps said.

The MOD's investment in advanced technologies like DragonFire, as per Shapps, is seen as crucial in a highly contested world, maintaining a battle-winning edge and ensuring national security.

The recent milestone, achieved through a series of successful trials, including the first static high-power laser firing of a sovereign UK capability, demonstrates the laser system's capability to engage aerial targets at required ranges. Both the Army and Royal Navy are considering integrating this technology into their future Air Defence capabilities.

Dstl's Chief Executive, Dr Paul Hollinshead, also highlighted the significant progress made in realising the potential opportunities and understanding the threats posed by directed energy weapons during the trials. The MOD's recent announcement to fund a multi-million-pound program further demonstrates the commitment to transitioning this technology from research to the battlefield.

The DragonFire weapon system, resulting from a collaborative investment, supports highly-skilled jobs in the UK's cutting-edge technologies. Dr. Nick Joad from DST praised the innovative application of science and engineering, underlying DragonFire's superior performance compared to other systems in its class.

Close-up of DargonFire. | Image: UK MoD

World-leading technology?

The UK MOD's dedication to investing in game-changing technologies is further underscored by Shimon Fhima, Director of Strategic Programmes, who stated the importance of getting capability to the warfighter in a world of evolving threats. “The DragonFire trials at the Hebrides demonstrated that our world-leading technology can track and engage high-end effects at range. In a world of evolving threats, we know that our focus must be on getting capability to the warfighter, and we will look to accelerate this next phase of activity,” Fhima said.

The trials at the Hebrides demonstrated the world-leading technology's ability to track and engage high-end effects at range.