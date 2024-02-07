Advertisement

Pentagon: In a significant stride towards bolstering the United States' space-based missile warning and tracking capabilities, the Space Development Agency (SDA) has selected three companies to construct 18 satellites each for its Tranche 2 Tracking Layer. The constellation, situated in low Earth orbit approximately 1,200 miles above the planet's surface, aims to detect and track advanced missiles.

SDA is moving fast to address advanced missile threats! Today we announced agreements with @L3HarrisTech, @LockheedMartin, and @sierraspace for missile warning & tracking capabilities set to fly in 2027. For more info, visit https://t.co/ooi5lGRwSD #space #defense #sempercitius pic.twitter.com/MQJ4uaAvsS — Space Development Agency (@SemperCitiusSDA) January 16, 2024

The contract awards, announced on January 16, amounted to about $2.5 billion, marking a pivotal step in advancing the SDA's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. This initiative, established in 2019, seeks to rapidly deploy a constellation of data transport and advanced missile tracking satellites. Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, both incumbents in the SDA program, secured contracts valued at up to $890 million and $919 million, respectively. The newcomer, Sierra Space, based in Colorado, received a substantial $740 million contract, marking its entry into major defense satellite projects.

Proliferated warfighter space architecture and Tranche progression

The SDA's overarching goal is to field a constellation comprising hundreds of smaller, more cost-effective satellites that augment existing fleets of larger satellites. The constellation's primary focus is on delivering enhanced capabilities for missile warning, tracking, and defense. The Tranche 2 Tracking Layer, a critical component of this architecture, is set to launch in April 2027, with 54 satellites contributing to the overall capability.

The Tranche 2 satellites consist of 48 detection and warning spacecraft and six equipped with fire control sensors. These fire control sensors, building on insights from the Missile Defense Agency's Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensors (HBTSS) program, enable higher-fidelity tracking of targets. The data gathered by these sensors will be instrumental in informing missile defense interceptors.

Collaborative efforts and future developments

The SDA's collaboration extends beyond its own agency, involving partnerships with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the Space Force's acquisition arm, Space Systems Command (SSC). The fire control missile defense sensors in Tranche 2 draw on lessons learned from the HBTSS program, enhancing global missile defense capabilities.

As the SDA progresses with its constellation plans, the agency already has four tracking satellites in orbit, with additional deployments from Tranche 0 and Tranche 1 contributing to a total of 43 satellites by the time Tranche 2 launches. This collaborative and agile approach reflects the responsiveness of the space industry to address the critical needs of the U.S. military in the realm of smaller, more affordable satellites.

SDA Director Derek Tournear emphasized the importance of this agile response in delivering a mission-critical capability for missile warning, tracking, and defense to the warfighter. The evolving vendor base and ongoing collaborations position the SDA to continually upgrade its capabilities over a two-year cycle, ensuring adaptability and relevance in an ever-changing security landscape.