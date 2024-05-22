U.S. Space Force Prepares for First-Ever In-Orbit Satellite Servicing Mission in 2026

Advertisement

Pentagon: The U.S. Space Force is preparing for a groundbreaking logistics mission in 2026, aimed at demonstrating the capability to manoeuvre and service spacecraft in orbit. This initiative is spearheaded by the Space Systems Command (SSC), in collaboration with SpaceWERX, the Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) space innovation arm. The effort received a significant boost with a $37.5 million contract awarded to Washington-based Starfish Space, a company specializing in satellite servicing technology.

Starfish Space, known for its Otter line of service satellites, will play a central role in this mission. The Otter satellites are designed to perform various in-orbit services, including the disposal of defunct satellites and providing propulsion or thrust to enhance the missions of other spacecraft. Under the SSC contract, one of these Otter vehicles will dock with Space Force satellites to extend their service life or relocate them to new orbits.

Expanding Capabilities with Otter Spacecraft

The Otter spacecraft are equipped to perform autonomous rendezvous, proximity operations, and docking (RPOD) with a wide range of clients, including those not originally configured for docking. This capability is expected to offer the U.S. Space Force flexibility in maintaining and enhancing its satellite assets. “The Otter spacecraft will be capable of performing autonomous RPOD, compatible with a wide range of clients, including those that were never designed or configured for docking,” SSC noted in a statement on May 20. “This capability gives the U.S. Space Force a range of options to support existing assets and allow future assets to be supported without imposing additional configuration requirements.”

Starfish Space’s first Otter mission in 2023 encountered an anomaly shortly after launch. However, the company plans to launch another Otter spacecraft in 2025, positioning it to support the 2026 mission. This contract comes as the Space Force evaluates the potential of commercial satellites in servicing military spacecraft, an initiative known as Space Access, Mobility, and Logistics (SAML). The Space Force’s fiscal 2025 budget request includes $14 million for demonstrations to inform plans.

The Role and Legacy of the U.S. Space Force

The U.S. Space Force, established as the space service branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, operates under the Department of the Air Force. It is the smallest branch, with 8,600 military personnel and 77 spacecraft across various programs, including GPS, Space Fence, and military satellite communications constellations. The Space Force is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping space forces, which are then assigned to the United States Space Command for operational deployment.

Tracing its origins to the early Cold War era, the Space Force has evolved from the Air Force's Western Development Division, established in 1954, to its current form. Its contributions to U.S. military operations have been significant, with space assets playing crucial roles in conflicts from the Vietnam War to the Persian Gulf War.

As the Space Force moves forward with its 2026 logistics mission, it aims to solidify its capabilities in space manoeuvrability and servicing. The success of this mission could pave the way for enhanced operational flexibility and longevity of U.S. space assets, reinforcing the nation's strategic advantage in space. This initiative also underscores the growing importance of commercial partnerships in advancing U.S. military capabilities in the increasingly contested space domain.